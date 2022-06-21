KUHeS raises over K8m for financially disadvantaged students

* The students-led initiative targets to raise a total of K26 million throughout the planned activities over the year



By Steven Godfrey Mkweteza, Correspondent

Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) has realised over PK8.0 million from the corporate world and well wishers in a fundraising event organised in Blantyre to raise funds for the underprivileged students.

The university is in a fundraising drive for its financially disadvantaged students who need support in form of tuition fees, accommodation and other upkeep, among others.

In an interview, chairman of the fundraising committee, Lance Mbewe said the students-led initiative targets to raise a total of K26 million throughout the planned activities over the year.

“We would like to support at least 80 students with accommodation and 10 students with upkeep and tuition fees,” he said. “We will, therefore, need a number of fundraising activities to raise more funds and hopefully, we will achieve our plan.”

Mbewe said through the lined up activities, the university is expected to raise K13.5 million for the 10 students for tuition fees and upkeep while K12.8 million will support the 80 students on accommodation facilities.

In his remarks, chief executive officer for Libertas General Insurance Limited, Abdul Mageed Dyton asked people from all walks of life to patronize in the aligned fundraising drive so as the students to achieve their dreams in the medical sector and address health concerns in the country.

Dyton, who was the guest of honour, also asked the students to use the support appropriately to ensure continued support and public/ private trust.

“There is need for transparency and accountability for the funds to achieve its plans,” he said. “The corporate world is in financial constraints due to poor economic environment prevailing the country. Therefore, count yourself lucky for the support.”

During the inaugural cocktail party event, several students were pledged to be supported with upkeep, tuition and accommodation schoralship up to the year they finish their studies.

President for Students Council, Pascal Chipewa said it was important to raise funds because many students are in dire need for support due to among others, the high cost for tuition fees, accommodation and food.

“The number if students calling for support here keep on increasing overwhelmingly every day,” he said. “This is because of the high cost of living, deaths of their guardians and economic unfavourable conditions in the country.”

Chipewa further observed an increased drop outs, poor performance in class and robberies affecting out of campus students as some of the challenges being faced.