KUHes plans to introduce a Bachelor’s Degree in herbal medicine; establishes botanic garden for herbal medicinal research

* The initiative is in partnership with National Herbarium & Botanic Gardens of Malawi, who are providing indigenous herbal plant species

* Plants first trees with medicinal properties towards preserving threatened, rare and endemic species of trees as herbal tree library at KUHeS Kameza Campus

* The species include Masuku, Matowo, Mateme (or Dzaye), Muwawani, Msambamfumu, Mkundi that are becoming rare and near-extinct

By Duncan Mlanjira

In a rapidly evolving world, where lifestyle diseases are on the rise, the knowledge and use of herbal medicines remains invaluable, thus Kamuzu College of Heath Sciences (KUHeS) has plans to introduce a Bachelor’s Degree in herbal medicine.

In partnership with National Herbarium & Botanic Gardens of Malawi, a botanic garden has been established at KUHeS Kameza Campus for herbal medicinal teaching and research for the Bachelor’s Degree.

And in joining this year’s National Forestry Season with a twist, a ceremonial planting of first trees was carried out on Friday at the designated botanic garden at its Kameza nursing school campus, which existed before but will now be replenished with various plants of medicinal properties.

The two institutions officially signed their memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the initiative and while being specific for herbal medicinal research, the botanical garden is also aimed towards preserving rare, threatened and endemic species of trees as herbal trees library.

The species that were planted to officially set up the herbal botanic garden include Masuku (scientific name Upaca Kirkiana), Mateme or Dzaye (Strychos Spinosa), Matowo (Azanza Garkeana), Muwawani (Cassiya Abreviata), Msambamfumu (Afzelia Quanzensi), Mkundi (Parkia Filicoidea) and others that are becoming rare and near-extinct.

The ceremony, which was described as momentous, was fulfilled by KUHeS Board chairperson, Prof. Sosten Chiotha; KUHeS Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mac Mallewa; National Herbarium & Botanic Gardens Director General, Zacharia Magombo and senior members of staff for both institutions — each planting the special indigenous species of trees.

Vice-Chancellor Mallewa declared the Mateme tree that was planted as KUHeS’ official tree, saying its significance is towards research and development as derived from the old traditional proverb; ‘Umanena chatsitsa dzaye kuti ithyoke nyanga’.

“The significance of this proverb is that for every problem faced, you first approach the angle of what caused it, which is what KUHeS is all about in as far as medical research and development is concerned.”

He thus unveiled the plans to introduce the Bachelor’s Degree, saying “herbal medicine offers a holistic approach to health, addressing not just the symptoms of ailments but also their underlying causes”.

“By integrating herbal medicine into our academic framework, we aspire to provide our students with a well-rounded education that combines the best of traditional and contemporary medicine.

“And through this tree planting exercise, we are nurturing both our environment and our future healthcare professionals. We are fostering a deep appreciation for the rich natural resources that we have, while also encouraging innovation and research in herbal medicine.”

He emphasised that the importance of medicinal and herbal plants “cannot be overstated [as] many of the world’s most promising treatments originate from the flora that surrounds us.

“In Africa, particularly, traditional herbal medicine has been an integral part of our heritage, passed down from one generation to the next. It is this ancient wisdom combined with the knowledge we teach in our institutions that has the power to revolutionize modern healthcare practices.”

Prof. Mallewa further said the MoU with National Herbarium and Botanic Gardens of Malawi is a special and meaningful initiative which will, among others, “foster their relationship through visits of staff, students and research personnel, joint teaching and supervision of students and interns; mutual access to facilities, equipment, and expertise”.

“This marks a critical moment not only in our institution’s commitment to environmental stewardship but also in our pursuit of advancing knowledge in the field of herbal medicine,” he said adding that they did not just plant trees, they sowed seeds of health, healing, and hope for the community and generations to come.





“We are reminded that nature, with its boundless gifts, has long played a central role in the health and well-being of humanity. From the roots of ancient wisdom to the healing hands of modern science, medicinal plants have been crucial partners in our quest to better understand and treat the ailments that challenge us.

“At KUHeS, we understand that health is not just about the body but also about our environment — the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the very ground that sustains us. This tree planting initiative is a small yet significant contribution towards a larger vision — a vision of a healthier, greener, and more sustainable future for all.

“Through the trees we planted today, we are also planting hope — hope for a future where our healthcare system is robust, sustainable, and deeply connected to the earth. Hope for a future where the next generation of doctors, researchers, and health professionals will carry forward this knowledge and continue to explore the immense potential of herbal medicine and its role in health and healing.”

National Herbarium and Botanic Gardens Director General, Dr. Magombo appraised the gathering of the trees character and significance, some their fruits being rich in nutrition while also being used as herbal medicine since time immemorial by our ancestors.

Dr. Magombo enlightened that medicines are made from various ingredients which are similar with those found in herbal medicine, citing the example of gondolosi, which majority of people consider it for aphrodisia purposes but its properties can be used beyond what is renowned for.

He thus applauded KUHeS for partnering with his institution to establish the botanic garden for its research and development system of teaching and learning towards establishing herbal medicine ingredients that are scientifically developed in robust laboratory systems.

“This is a step in the right direction that KUHeS has embarked on of setting up a library of indigenous plant species that are rare, threatened and endemic, which is a conservation of trees with a twist.

“As a university that is focused on health, it needs a robust research towards medicinal breakthrough in order to achieve a healthier nation which is enshrined in MW2063 national vision,” Magombo said.

He indicated that many people have suffered from various complications after being prescribed with herbal medicine which was not properly developed through robust laboratories as KUHeS aims to do.

* Weather update