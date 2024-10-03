KUHeS has positioned itself as a leader in health sciences education and research—Vice-Chancellor Prof. Malewa

* We are dedicated to providing our students with a world-class education that equips them with the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed to excel in the health sciences

By Duncan Mlanjira

Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) has positioned itself as a leader in health sciences education and research, contributing to the national and regional development goals through its strategic pillars.

This was said yesterday by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Malewa at the opening of KUHeS’ 3rd Research Dissemination Conference at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre, saying at the heart of KUHeS is the commitment to teaching and learning excellence.

“We are dedicated to providing our students with a world-class education that equips them with the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed to excel in the health sciences. Our curriculum is designed to be rigorous, evidence-based, and responsive to the changing needs of the healthcare industry.

“Over the past three years, we have introduced several innovative programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of our teaching and learning. We have also invested in modern teaching and learning facilities, including state-of-the-art laboratories, simulation centres, and e-learning platforms”.



Research and Innovation

“Research and innovation are at the core of our mission at KUHeS. We are committed to conducting high-quality research that addresses the health challenges facing Malawi and the broader region.

“Our research agenda is aligned with the national health priorities and the #MW2063, ensuring that our research has a direct impact on health outcomes.

“Over the past three years, KUHeS has made significant strides in advancing our research agenda. We have established several research centers of excellence [and] we are proud to collaborate with several esteemed research affiliates, which significantly enhances our capacity for impactful health research.

“Notably, the Malaria Alert Centre focuses on innovative studies and community engagement to reduce the burden of malaria. Our partnership with the Malawi Liverpool Wellcome Trust conducts a wide range of clinical and epidemiological research, particularly in infectious diseases, playing a crucial role in building local research capacity and developing effective solutions for health challenges in Malawi.



“Additionally, our collaboration with Johns Hopkins University brings invaluable expertise in epidemiology and health policy, further enriching our research initiatives.

“These affiliations not only enrich KUHeS’s research portfolio but also facilitate knowledge exchange and capacity building, ultimately benefiting health outcomes in Malawi and beyond. Together, we are forging a path toward a healthier future for all.

“These centers are at the forefront of health research in Malawi, conducting groundbreaking studies and generating new knowledge that is shaping health policy and practice.

“In addition to our research centers, we have also established strategic partnerships with national and international organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Global Fund, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. These partnerships have been instrumental in advancing our research agenda and in improving health outcomes in Malawi.

“I am honoured to speak about the invaluable support from the Scottish Government who awarded KUHeS the Scottish Strategic Partnership (SSP) grant for five years. This Strategic Partnership grant is a beacon of hope for advancing health education, research, and capacity-building efforts in Malawi.

“The SSP through its work packages supports KUHeS Dental School, the state of the art BT-BT laboratory, development of Governance systems and tools and establishment of the Monitoring and Evaluation unit at KUHeS.

“This partnership also opens doors for knowledge exchange, training opportunities, and resource sharing, all aimed at enhancing the capabilities of healthcare professionals and researchers.”

Community Engagement

Community engagement is a key component of our mission at KUHeS. We are committed to working in partnership with communities to address their health needs and to improve health outcomes. Our community engagement initiatives are designed to be participatory, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of the communities we serve.

Institutional Development

“At KUHeS, we recognize that institutional development is critical to achieving our mission and vision. We are committed to building a strong and sustainable institution that is capable of delivering on our strategic goals.

“This includes strengthening our governance and leadership structures, enhancing our financial sustainability, and investing in our physical and technological infrastructure.

“Over the past three years, we have made significant progress in institutional development. We have strengthened our governance and leadership structures, ensuring that we have the capacity to make informed decisions and to implement our strategic plan. We have also enhanced our financial sustainability through the diversification of our funding sources, including the establishment of an endowment fund and the development of income-generating activities.”

Infrastructural development

Malewa highlighted that KUHeS is constructing an administration block in Blantyre, which he assured that it is progressing well following its major investment revalued to about K39 billion.

“This state-of-the-art structure is designed to house both administration offices and teaching spaces, reflecting our commitment to enhancing the infrastructure that supports our academic mission.

“As we look forward, the completion of this facility is anticipated in May 2025. Once operational, this new administration complex will allow our administrative team, which has been utilizing some of the teaching space, to relocate.

“This transition will create additional room for teaching, thereby improving our educational environment and capacity.

Skills laboratory in Lilongwe

“Equally significant is the development of the Skills Laboratory in Lilongwe, funded by the Malawi Government under the Public Sector Investment Programme [which] will provide our students with hands-on training and practical experience, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application.

“The nursing and midwifery skills laboratory in Lilongwe is projected to cost K10 billion and is expected to be completed in May 2026. This lab will play a crucial role in equipping our students with practical skills essential for their future careers in health sciences.”

Confucius Institute

“We are also thrilled to witness the ongoing construction of the Malawi Confucius Institute in Lilongwe [which] will foster cultural exchange and strengthen our educational ties with China, enriching the academic experience for our students and staff.”

World Bank skills for a vibrant economy project

“In Blantyre, the construction of the Dental School with part funding from the Scottish Government is the pipeline, promising to produce highly skilled dental professionals who will significantly improve oral healthcare in Malawi.

“We have completed the designs for the new dental clinical teaching facility and student hub, a project that holds tremendous promise for our institution and the communities we serve.

“This initiative has been made possible through generous funding from the Scottish Government International Development via The MalDent Project, underscoring our commitment to improving health education in Malawi.

“Furthermore, the final technical elements of the design process are being supported by the World Bank, ensuring that we adhere to the highest standards of excellence.

“The construction of this vital new building, which is allocated US$5.2 million through the SAVE Project, will enhance our educational capabilities and provide our students with a state-of-the-art environment to learn and practice their skills.

“This facility will not only benefit our dental students but also contribute significantly to the overall health landscape in Malawi, equipping future healthcare professionals with the necessary skills to address the dental needs of our communities. Together, we are building a brighter future for health education and service delivery in our country.

“In Lilongwe, the construction of the Teaching Complex and the Online and Distance eLearning Hub is in the pipeline as well. This complex will revolutionize the way we deliver education, making it more accessible and adaptable to the needs of our students.”

Professorial inaugural lecture

“I am delighted to announce that the KUHeS Council approved the promotion of four distinguished associate professors to the esteemed rank of full professors. This recognition is a testament to their unwavering commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and the advancement of knowledge within our community.

“As we prepare for the first four KUHeS inaugural lectures, I invite you to join us in celebrating the achievements of these exceptional scholars. They have shown remarkable resilience and passion in their pursuits, shaping the future of healthcare through their research and teaching.

“Today, they will not only address our university but will also share their insights and visions with the nation at large. These inaugural lectures represent a pivotal opportunity for us all to engage with the cutting-edge research that is being conducted at our university.

“Our professors will articulate their areas of expertise, explore pressing issues in health sciences, and inspire us to think critically about the role of research and education in addressing the challenges facing our communities.

“Let us embrace this moment to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our professors, who have paved the way for future generations of scholars and healthcare professionals. Their journeys are a reminder that through diligence and passion, we can achieve great things.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our newly promoted full professors. Your accomplishments inspire us all, and I look forward to witnessing the impact of your work on our university and society.”

Prof. Malewa implored on the delegates to remember the critical role that research and innovation play in driving health towards #MW2063 national vision and also to recognize the importance of collaboration, capacity building, and community engagement in achieving the country’s health goals.



“None of these achievements would be possible without the unwavering support of the Malawi Government through our line ministry, the Ministry of Education as well as the Ministry of Health.

“We sincerely appreciate and thank the government for its commitment to advancing higher education and healthcare in our nation. Your support is not only an investment in KUHeS but also in the future of Malawi.

“As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to our mission of excellence in health sciences education, research, and service. These infrastructural developments are a testament to our shared vision and our relentless pursuit of innovation and improvement.”

The Vice-Chancellor also acknowledging sponsors of the conference, saying: “As we look to the future, the opportunities before us are boundless. The KUHeS annual Research Dissemination Conference is an essential platform for showcasing our research achievements and fostering collaboration among researchers, practitioners, and policymakers — through keynote addresses and panel discussions.”

The conference expecting around 800 participants from diverse backgrounds and Malewa said this year’s representation if from local and international institutions, “reflecting the collaborative spirit of our academic community”.

“Our attendees come from both local and international spheres, underscoring the importance of global perspectives in addressing health challenges.”

The conference is featuring a total of 60 engaging oral presentations and 213 posters, designed to foster meaningful discussions and exchange of ideas which is showcasing cutting-edge research that addresses pressing issues in health and healthcare.