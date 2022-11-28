KUHeS applauded for its research and innovation studies

Professor Louise Kenny of the University of Liverpool

* KUHeS’ Dissemination Conference is vital not only for people of Malawi, but also other research partnering countries

* University of Liverpool is excited with the existing collaboration between the two Universities

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

Researches are very important to every country because they provide or bring out solutions that can cure diseases, said Professor Louise Kenny at the end of two-day Research Dissemination Conference, which was organised by Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS).

In her keynote address, Prof. Kenny — who is Executive Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences at the University of Liverpool — described the research conference as vital, not only for people of Malawi, but also other research partnering countries in Africa and the rest of the world.

She said the University of Liverpool is excited with the existing collaboration which is there between the two Universities as they always work together.

“Through our collaboration, which has clocked 25 years now, we have areas of join interest to dominantly assist in public health and some of the powerful work have been very positive because of the partnership we have with KUHeS,” she said.



Present as guest of honour, Minister of Education, Science & Technology, Agnes NyaLonje commended KUHeS for considering putting much focus in research as major studies, saying it is one of the quickest and potential way to develop the country.

Speaking to over 700 participants that included those from across Africa and Europe — under the theme: ‘Excellence For Life; Through Multidisciplinary Research and Innovations’ — NyaLonje emphasised that research is one of the crucial areas that needs to be taken seriously because it provides access to the government to realize the best answers and applicable steps to be followed in order to find real solutions concerning education, sciences as well as health problems affecting people.

“As we all aware about the MW2063 agenda, let me emphasize that one of the aspect that can help the country to achieve our goals and develop Malawi is through research,” she said.

“As government, we are so proud of what KUHeS is doing because through these research outcomes, we will be able to make policies regarding to what has been discovered by researchers across all the disciplines.”

She further promised that government will take part to support universities in the country with funds depending on the nature of research in oder to promote innovations and develop the country.

KUHeS Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mark Mallewa expressed satisfaction that the conference was successful, saying it has given them courage to conduct more research in the near future which will help to drive the country’s economy policies base on research.

He said the University has been dwelling much on every aspect of diseases that affect mankind and other diseases that causes problems to Malawians such malaria, tuberculosis, HIV/Aids, blood pressure and other non-communicable diseases.

He further disclosed that as one way of improving health services delivery, KUHeS is embarking on building a state-of-the-art hospital city which will house conference centre, 5-star hotel, shopping complex, staff houses, recreation facility and other amenities.

The opening of the conference, which was held at University Blantyre campus, started with a Police brass band parade from Ginnery Corner to campus and during the closing, researchers made several presentations on medical and industrial cannabis.