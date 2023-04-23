Kuche Kuche clocks 21

* We have redesigned the look and feel of the brand

Castel Malawi Limited on Friday night officially launched the black edition of its Kuche Kuche beer as part of the celebration marking the brand’s 21st anniversary.

At the celebrations in Lilongwe, Castel Malawi’s head of marketing, Frank Binauli said the company was delighted with the response the Kuche Kuche brand has had over the years — which was pioneered by former chief executive, late Chadwick Mphande and his team of professionals.

“The choice of black aims to connect with the nostalgia of great memories by imbibers,” Binauli said. “As Castel Malawi, we look back and reflect on the milestones the Malawian own beer – Kuche Kuche has recorded since 2002.

“As such we have redesigned the look and feel of the brand. We chose the black color to connect with the old memories around Kuche Kuche since historical photos are shared in black and white.”

He, however, said that the black edition of Kuche Kuche brand will be on the market for few months and its tatse and make, it is only the design of the bottle that has changed but the beer remains same.

“We would like to assure our customers that the black edition is the same Kuche Kuche beer. For this limited edition, we have only changed the label and packaged it in the amber bottle,” Binauli said.

The Kuche Kuche has stood the test of time and has competed strongly alongside all other Carlsberg beer brands to-date.

During the celebrations there were performances by renowned poets Quabaniso Malewezi, Nyamalikiti Nthiwatiwa and musician Lawi.