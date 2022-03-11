Kids and family entertainment channel DreamWorks to be broadcast on DStv from March 18

The channel also presents a slate of programming for two to five-year-olds

* DreamWorks welcomes DStv customers to the fantastical world of fan-favourite characters and their epic adventures

* One of the world’s most recognizable animation studios, available on DStv channel 304 and via the DStv app

By Duncan Mlanjira

NBC Universal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer, together with MultiChoice, will launch DreamWorks – a 24-hour channel on DStv from March 18 across Sub-Saharan Africa, which is dedicated for kids and family entertainment.

A statement from NBC Universal and MultiChoice, says the channel will offer DStv customers access to popular content from one of the world’s most recognizable animation studios, available on DStv channel 304 and via the DStv app.

DreamWorks welcomes DStv customers to the fantastical world of fan-favourite characters and their epic adventures, offering a slate of Emmy® award-winning, original television series, including: All Hail King Julien, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny and The Boss Baby.

Others are Back in Business, Dragons: Race to the Edge, Dawn of the Croods, Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants and more.

The channel also presents a slate of programming for two to five-year-olds, DreamWorks Junior, including the beloved Postman Pat, Dragons Rescue Riders, Raa Raa: The Noisy Lion and Noddy Toyland Detective.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our long-standing, successful partnership with MultiChoice through its DStv platform, by bringing DreamWorks’ animated series and it’s beloved characters to households across Sub-Saharan Africa,” Lee Raftery, Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer is quoted as saying.

“DreamWorks offers the best in kids’ entertainment for all the family, with a strong and engaging content slate that will captivate DStv subscribers of all ages.”

Georginah Machiridza, executive head of xontent Strategy and 3rd party channels at MultiChoice added credence, saying: “As a business we continue to look for opportunities to expand both our local and international content offering across Africa.

“By adding DreamWorks, we believe we are adding more value and entertainment to our already expansive kids entertainment portfolio.

“With DreamWorks our customers can look forward to entertainment suitable for the whole family,” she said.

DreamWorks channel also presents a daily morning preschool block, DreamWorks Junior, for two to five-year-olds featuring favourites such as Noddy Toyland Detective and Raa Raa the Noisy Lion.

DreamWorks is currently available in 10 languages across 40 territories in Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer is one of the world’s premier entertainment portfolios that delivers quality content and compelling brands to over 160 territories across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

It delivers a full range of entertainment experiences to local audiences across the globe, the unique brands include Universal TV, SYFY, E! Entertainment Television, 13TH Street, DIVA, Studio Universal, Telemundo, Bravo and DreamWorks.

Universal+ (a hybrid linear and non-linear service) aggregates the group’s brands on affiliate platforms, offering subscribers both live programming and an extensive range of compelling VOD content, including territory premieres and full boxsets, available all in one place.

NBCU’s direct-to-consumer activity outside the US includes hayu, the all-reality SVOD service available in 27 territories – including the UK, Canada and across Europe and Asia Pacific – as well as Peacock on Sky in the UK, Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland.

NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience.

NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service.