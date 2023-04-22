Khondowe was visionary—Chilima in honouring first Malawian to construct the tallest building in Lilongwe, Kang’ombe House

Kang’ombe House in Lilongwe’s City Centre

By Kondwani Magombo, MANA

The remains of renowned businessman, Mathews Eliazere Khondowe, were interred on Friday at Mkotamo Village in the area of Senior Chief Chakhadza, in Dowa District, with fond eulogies of how the man lived an exemplary and inspiring life.

Vice-President Saulos Chilima led tens of thousands of people in mourning Khondowe who died on Tuesday, April 18 at the age of 91 and in his remarks, Chilima described Khondowe as a man who was “focused and visionary, being the first Malawian to construct the tallest building in Lilongwe — the Kang’ombe House”.

“He worked hard in his life,” he said. “He led a humble and selfless life, who abided by the law in conducting his business, without cutting corners.

“Khondowe was a father dedicated to his family, a man dedicated to his community, and a citizen dedicated to his country.”

Chilima urged Malawians to emulate the departed senior citizen’s attributes of hard-work, patriotism, and foresightedness.

In mourning the successful businessman, who is also renowned for establishing Kalikuti Hotel, President Lazarus Chakwera said he would remember Khondowe as a leader who contributed to the growth of this country.

“We should emulate what the late Khondowe did in developing the country,” said the President on Thursday during a funeral ceremony at Lingadzi CCAP Church of Nkhoma Synod in Lilongwe before departure for Dowa.

Chakwera was accompanied by Chilima, former Chief Justice Richard Banda, former Speaker of Parliament Louis Chimango and many dignitaries and in his eulogy, the President describe Khondowe as a true definition of a business leader.

“The country has lost not only a very important person but a humble person too,” he said, adding that he was “a leader who was effective and impactful in every way and a man full of wisdom; an intellect who facilitated community and national growth through meaningful work in the country”.

Family representatives from both sides, chiefs and church leaders also described Khondowe as a man who made a number of contributions towards various developmental activities and projects in the society.

“He was our pillar,” said Kotala Mtsitsi, a family representative on the paternal side. “He was the last standing pillar as the rest of the other pillars of our family are long gone. We’re completely lost, now.”

Khondowe — who died of diabetes and is survived by a wife, 3 children, and 79 grandchildren — was born on 27th April 1932.