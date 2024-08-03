Key actions and lessons to all current future political leaders — no matter how supreme you may be perceived, an APOLOGY AND LISTENING TO ADVICE are key principles

* Lessons learnt from former Malawi President, late Ngwazi Dr H. Kamuzu Banda on one particular day in 1987

By Chifipa Mhango

This Saturday, the 3rd of August 2024, I have been reflecting on the concept of an apology and listening to advice by political leaders. I will do this by first sharing a background, then depart with a lesson to the current political leaders in Malawi.

Background

In January 1987, I was in Form 1 at HHI Secondary School in Blantyre, Malawi. That is when I experienced something unusual from the late His Excellency the Life President Ngwazi Dr H. Kamuzu Banda (Mchikumbe Number One and Mkhoswe Number One ya aMai mu Malawi).

The term Mchikumbe Number One was because of the passion The Ngwazi had in farming and agriculture development in Malawi, which he regarded as the foundation for the Malawi economy. He also had his own farms as testimony to his passion.

As Mkhoswe Number One, it’s because all women in Malawi belonged to him as the custodian of their affairs and he advocated for their progress in business and education. He fondly called the women my Mbumba and he enjoyed joining them in traditional dances at functions.

This is for the benefit of the younger generation that never experienced his reign or were still young to remember.

The Ngwazi, as we fondly called him, as a way of praising, ruled supreme in Malawi for 30 years as Life President, a title of Life President which was then removed after the referendum towards multiparty system in 1993 — in which some of us participated towards its advocacy while at Chancellor College then.

Everything in Malawi was Kamuzu’s as we used to sing: ‘Zonse zimene nza Kamuzu Banda’. He was indeed a Supreme leader of Malawi.

However in January 1987, I experienced something different from The Ngwazi that I have never witnessed.

Landscape

The late His Excellency the Life President Ngwazi Dr H. Kamuzu Banda, accompanied by Official Hostess Mama C. Tamanda Kadzamira were embarking on the usual annual crop inspection tours that would start from around the 20th of January to second week of February, across the country.

As usual, all Government primary and secondary school pupils around Blantyre, from Standard 6 to Form 4, would be required to converge at Sanjika Palace mini stadium, to see off The Ngwazi and Mama by around 9am and also welcome them back after the trip late in the afternoon.

The trip was by military helicopter and The Ngwazi was always well dressed with his Wilson hat and trench coat over his suit. The favourite colour for crop inspection tours was a light grayish khaki one and black hat.

On this particular day of January 1987, we converged as pupils and students at Sanjika Palace mini stadium as the Ngwazi and Mama were heading to Mangochi and Machinga districts for the crop inspection tour.

These tours were followed by a development rally that included traditional dances and winded up with his speech. One thing I must also share with the younger generation is that, The Ngwazi never had written speeches. He just spoke to his people as he fondly called us.

Anyway, on this trip to Mangochi and Machinga, the helicopter that usually fetched The Ngwazi and Mama had landed earlier. So we were all in the Sanjika stadium waiting for the arrival of the Ngwazi and Mama to send them off.

However, the usual departure time of 9am passed and the Ngwazi and Mama were nowhere to be seen. We sat till around 10:30am waiting. Then later the security officials asked us all to leave the Stadium and converge later in the afternoon as usual.

In short, the Ngwazi and Mama did not depart by military helicopter as per norm. As we were leaving the gates of Sanjika Palace, some of us then overhead MBC radio commentary from a car parked outside the gate, of the arrival of the Ngwazi and Mama in Machinga. We were shocked.

In the late afternoon, we converged again at Sanjika Palace mini stadium to welcome the military helicopter with The Ngwazi and Mama in it. It arrived around 5:30pm.

What happened

The Ngwazi and Mama came off the military helicopter and decided not to proceed to the Palace as usual. We saw the Ngwazi and Mama walking to the covered VIP section of the stadium. A chair was provided for Mama. The Ngwazi then decided to address us, as students or pupils then in 1987. This is what he said:

“Mama and I would like to sincerely apologise to you all for the inconvenience caused this morning. I know you waited here to see us fly off by military helicopter from this stadium. However, those responsible for our travel, advised us to instead travel by road.

“So, as you waited here, we indeed travelled by road to Machinga and Mangochi due to bad weather, as the helicopter could not be ideal due to poor visibility. Mama and I would also like to thank you for waiting to welcome us back.”

Upon finishing this short address, the Ngwazi and Mama walked towards us around the edge of the two open stands where we as pupils and students sat, waving with his traditional Flywhisk to us, (his traditional way of greeting his people), as we did our usual hand clapping with a “Phwaa Phwaa Phwaa” sound to acknowledge his presence as a Supreme leader.

The Ngwazi came too close to someone of us, for the first time that we even realised he was also human. For during our time, the image presented to us was more of a semi-god. Hence the term ‘Mpulumutsi wathu’.

His walkabout was a walk of a man that was apologising to us but also thanking us for waiting to welcome him back.

Lessons

Here is a man we regarded as a Supreme leader apologising to young people like us.

Here is a man we regarded as Supreme leader listening to advice on his travel and took heed.

Here is a man we regarded as Supreme leader showing his appreciation to thank young people — literally like he wanted to hug all of us in the stadium.

Here is also a military personnel that saw it fit and professionally advised the ‘Supreme leader’ not to fly for safety reasons.

The Ngwazi just like any person had his weaknesses but this moment of January 1987, I just experienced a different Ngwazi moment.



The key actions and lessons to all current future political leaders — no matter how Supreme you maybe be perceived, an APOLOGY AND LISTENING TO ADVICE are key principles.

The Ngwazi was termed ‘Life President’, however, he died as former President. So he was not Supreme as we had thought or presented.

The Ngwazi was only human like all of us, for he also had a human touch. An APOLOGY AND LISTENING TO ADVICE are key lessons I picked from The Ngwazi on this January 1987.