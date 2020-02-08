Kenya’s President Kenyatta leads nation in viewing Moi’s body in Parliament

By Davis Ayega, Capita FM

President Uhuru Kenyatta led the nation in viewing the body of former president Daniel arap Moi at Parliament buildings in the capital Nairobi.

Moi’s body lies-in-state in Parliament until Monday for public viewing, ahead of Tuesday when memorial service will be held in his honour at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Flags in the country are flying at half-mast until Wednesday when the retired president will be buried at his Sacho rural home in Kabarnet, Baringo County.

There was tight security around Parliament buildings, where roads were closed, with the public only allowed to walk and form queues into the National Assembly.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho says no one will be denied a chance to view Moi’s body, and has assured of elaborate security measures throughout the exercise set for Saturday in Parliament.

“There is no invitation required,” Kibicho told journalists at Nyayo Stadium, where preparations for a memorial service was underway Friday. “All members of the public are invited to come view the body.”

Moi’s body will be accorded full military ceremonial honours, which include, conveyance under escort in a Gun Carriage, accompanied by Military Musical Honours, complete with a 19 Gun-salute.

Moi, 95, died on Tuesday at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted for more than three months following a long illness, associated with old age.

Moi’s son Gideon recalled the last moments he spent with his father, who encouraged him to remain strong and said “as a family, we have accepted.”

“When he saw I was starting to become emotional, he told me, my son, to accept life, you must accept death. But there is also life after death,” Gideon recalled.

“Be strong my son when the time comes because I am going home to my father.”