Kenyan Senaji signs two-year contract with quadruple winners Nyasa Big Bullets

By Petro Mkandawire, MANA

Kenyan centre-back Clyde Senaji on Tuesday put pen to paper a two-year extension contract with the quadruple winners, Nyasa Big Bullets ahead of expiry of his current contract next month.

The 27-year-old Senaji has been nominated as one of the 2023 best defenders of the season after joining the People’s Team at the start of the 2023 season and featured in all four CAF Champions League matches played in the 2023 campaign against Dragon FC of Equatorial Guinea and TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In the match against Dragon FC, the Bullets won 3-0 (2-0 away and 1-0 at home) and against TP Mazembe, who were five-times CAF Champions League title holders, they lost 0-1 at Bingu National Stadium and 0-4 in Lubumbashi — 0-5 on aggregate.

Clyde Senaji Nevade is the fourth player to extend his contract with coach Kalisto Pasuwa’s side after Ephraim Kondowe, Anthony Mfune, and Precious Phiri also dedicated their loyalty to the People’s Team until 2027.

In an interview on Tuesday, Senaji said it was an easy decision for him to make the extension because he had a good season at the club where they claimed everything and he is looking forward to do better in the 2024 season.

“I am a person who is open to new ideas — I have had a good season here at the club, so I decided to buy some more time and I am looking forward to do well in the coming season since I know more teams have prepared for us,” he said.

He added that his strong bond with the team and everybody associated with his club also convinced him to have some more time with the club and was well prepared to handle the pressure coming from their competitors.

On his part, coach Kalisto Pasuwa said the extension of the contract is what everyone at the club was waiting for, saying Saneji’s expertise will see Bullets achieving more.

“I appreciated the decision that Saneji has made,” he said. “This will help the team achieve even more. We are trying our best to have a strong bond with the players for the betterment of the next season.”

Senaji — former player for Tusker and AFC Leopards player — signed a one-year deal last March as free agents alongside compatriot Collins Odhiambo Okumu and were both featured in the 2023 Pre-Season International Bonanza at Kamuzu Stadium.