Kenya unveils South African legend Benni McCarthy as new Harambee Stars coach

* Contract that takes him through to AfCON which Kenya will co-host with neighbours Uganda and Tanzania

* He goes straight to work as Harambee Stars are set to face Gambia away and host Gabon in FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers

Maravi Express

South African football legend Benni McCarthy has been unveiled as the new head coach of Kenya’s Harambee Stars — a contract that takes him through to the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) 2027, which Kenya will co-host with neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

The 47-year old, whose last work station was with English Premier League side Manchester United as the attack coach, was unveiled by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Monday evening.

“I am delighted to be here, and I proud to have taken this challenge with a national team which has a lot of potential,” McCarthy said.

FKF president Hussein Mohammed believes that McCarthy is the perfect replacement for Engin Firat who resigned late last year: “We are confident that Benni is the right person to lead our national team forward.

“His experience, vision and commitment to developing Kenyan football align perfectly with our ambitions. We had a long list of coaches who were interested but when we looked at what he brings to the table, we were convinced it was a right decision,” Hussein said.

McCarthy goes in straight to work, with Kenya set to face The Gambia away and host Gabon this month in the next two rounds of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers.

The tactician is also eyeing a perfect performance for the Harambee Stars at the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in August.

“It is possible to win the two games and collect six points and then we can see where that takes us,” McCarthy said of the World Cup qualifiers.

“We just need to change the mentality of the players and not give up home. This campaign can be successful and anything is possible. We will work hard with the players and staff and we look at possibly finishing the group in the top two.”

On his preliminary ambitions for CHAN, McCarthy said: “As hosts, we definitely want to give a good account of ourselves and do everything we can as a team to make Kenyans proud.

“The target for the CHAN and the AfCON in 2027 is, of course, to see the team play at the latter stages whether it’s the semis or even the final. With hard work, it is possible.”

The Bafana Bafana legend has previously coached Amazulu and Cape Town City in his home country, South Africa, taking Amazulu to the group stages of the CAF Champions League for the first time ever.

As a player, McCarthy was a decorated striker, and was the joint top scorer at the AfCON 1998 and at club level, he won the UEFA Champions League with FC Porto and also had a fabled career with Blackburn Rovers and West Ham in England — before finishing his playing career at home with Orlando Pirates in 2013.

He comes in for his first national team managerial job and will be joined by familiar faces, Vasili Manousakis as assistant coach, Moeneeb Josephs as goalkeepers coach, and Pilela Maposa as performance analyst.—Content by CAFonline