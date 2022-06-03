Kell Kay, Eli Njuchi to perform at the 2022 Standard Bank Be More Race

* This partnership with music speaks for itself about the positioning of race as a national event that unites all different interest groups



Popular performing artists, Kell Kay and Eli Njuchi, are set to spice up this year’s Standard Bank Be More Race to be held tomorrow at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe — the start and finish of the now glamorous event.

Announcing the news, Standard Bank Plc’ Head of Brand & Marketing, Nyambura Chege said the two artists will take up the entertainment slot of the race, and will aim to provide relaxation to athletes and other participants through music performances.

“We are proud to partner our local hip-hop musicians Kelly Kay and Eli for this year’s return of the Standard Bank Be More Race,” she said. “This partnership with music speaks for itself about the positioning of race as a national event that unites all different interest groups.”

Chege added that Standard Bank has been partnering local musicians since 2017 when the race started as one way of promoting the local music industry.

“Music and sport go together. Music is the heart beat for runners and Standard Bank Be More is more than just a race. It’s a rallying platform to celebrate the resilience of a nation against tough times which presented in the last two years and are prevailing,” Chege said.

Previous musicians in past Be More Races have included Faith Mussa and Lewis Khwisa, aka Lulu of the Mathumela Band.

Under the banner theme ‘Road 2 Recovery’, this year’s race highlights Standard Bank’s leading role in facilitating the country’s recovery efforts on both fronts of the economy and wellness after the two years of CoVID-19 pandemic.

At the re-launch of the event — billed as the biggest race sponsorship in Malawi by the Athletic Association of Malawi (AAM) — Standard Bank Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Madinga had said its aim was to highlight the Bank’s leading role in facilitating the country’s CoVID-19 recovery efforts.

He had said: “The 2022 Be More Race provides a platform to celebrate the resilience of a nation in withstanding socio-economic effects of CoVID-19 pandemic, while offering hope for a better tomorrow.”

“Since 2017, the Be More Race has become a multi-disciplinary event deploying a Marathon that creates lasting relationships with different stakeholders locally and internationally.

“This underscores that Standard Bank is more than just a bank, but an integral part of the community fabric. The 2022 Be More Race will serve to underscore that we are stronger when we work together, and that through our partnerships, our dreams and aspirations are possible and can be.”

It was also announced that funds to be raised would go towards the support academic pursuit for the girl-child at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School through construction of hostels.

The race comes in three categories of 5km, 10km and the half marathon (21km) — which attracts professional runners and the extreme outdoor fitness enthusiasts.

Standard Bank launched the Be More Race in 2017 as its flagship athletics and wellness event to engage existing and potential customers, key stakeholders, and communities through a key uniting passion point — sport. The last race in 2019 attracted over 1,500 participants.