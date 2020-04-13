Kasungu chiefs strict on adherence to Coronavirus prevention measures

Malawi News Agency

Chiefs in Kasungu are strict with the adherence to the measures that the government has put in place to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) which has devastated the whole world.

Speaking at a press conference held at Senior Chief Lukwa’s Chidzenje headquarters on Saturday, chairperson for Kasungu Chiefs Forum, Traditional Authority (TA) Mwase said as Chewa chiefs they have agreed to stop all customary gatherings.

He said they are making sure that weekly rural markets are not taking place in various trading centers anymore.

“We are very much concerned with the Coronavirus pandemic which has shaken our country as well as the whole world,” Mwase said. “Therefore, we have come together as chiefs of Kasungu to help the government in enforcing the preventive measures.”

However, the Chiefs are in disagreement with calls by some business traders that foreign traders who are doing their businesses in rural trading centres should be removed, saying this would hinder development in their areas.

“It’s so sad that Kasungu vendors wrote to the government asking for the removal of all non-Malawian vendors in rural areas for them to benefit, as chiefs in this district we are against that order.”

“Those vendors were buying crops at a higher price and they sell their groceries products at lower prices than Malawian traders,” Mwase said.

Over the past months in the district there have been a number of attacks on foreign traders, especially Burundian and Rwandese nationals by residents demanding them to go back to their countries.

Meanwhile, Mzuzu City Council spokesperson, McDonald Gondwe has said they shall roll out toll free line for reporting Coronavirus cases to health personnel.

“It will be a 24 hour service. On top of reporting cases, people will be free to ask questions and get responses on what they want to know about the pandemic,” he said in an interview on Saturday in Mzuzu.

Gondwe urged residents to refrain from abusing the facility once in use, saying doing so would put a life in need of support at risk.

“Of course, issues of abuse are inevitable but we believe every well-wishing Malawian will be able to meaningfully support the development,” he said.

One of bicycle operators in the City, Maclean Tembo said the initiative would help residents to know the truth about Coronavirus from experts, saying there was a lot of confusing information on the same.

“This initiative will help us in terms of knowing the truth from the health experts. We have been hearing a lot of news from people out there.

“As bicycle operators, we carry different clients whom we need to protect as we protect ourselves from the virus as well,” he said.

Mzuzu has received K35 million funding from Government to help it curb the spread of Coronavirus in the City.

In Ntchisi, authorities have been advised to ensure that the financial and material resources that the district is receiving to help in the fight against COVID-19 are used in a transparent and accountable manner.

District Council’s vice-chairperson, Councilor for Langa Ward, Panganani Kawaye said this on Saturday during a stakeholder sensitization briefing which the Council organized to brief members of parliament, chiefs and councilors on COVID-19 and the district preparedness towards the pandemic.

He said he was impressed to learn that government as well as non-governmental organizations has provided the district with financial and material resources to help in the prevention of the virus which has affected a lot of countries globally.

Government has provided K30 million for the district to be used solely for purposes related to COVID-19 while various organizations have donated assorted hygiene and sanitation materials, personal protective equipment including medical drugs.

“We are grateful for the support and we are appealing for more support from other organizations as well as individuals of good will,” Kawaye said. “Let us all join hands and work together in the fight against COVID-19.

“Our plea to those managing the funds, please make use of the resources in a transparent and accountable manner, let this money serve its intended purpose which is to help in the fight against COVID-19.”

Traditional Authority (TA) Kasakula welcomed the measures which the District Council has put in place, that include provision of hand washing facilities in markets, chiefs headquarters as well as banning gatherings in form of weddings and football games among others.

“We have already started implementing the measures that have been put in place in his area and that all his subjects are aware of what is expected of them in as far as prevention of the COVID-19 is concerned,” he said.

The stakeholder’s sensitization meeting was funded by Creative Centre for Community Mobilization (CRECCOM) as one way of supporting government’s efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19, according to the organizations senior programmes officer, Lughano Gondwe.

“As an organization that works with rural masses in supporting government policies and development plans, we realized that we have a role to play in the prevention of the spread of the pandemic.

“We were sensitizing chiefs, MPs and councilors who will take the message to the people in their areas,” Gondwe said.

Other organizations that are working with the Council in the prevention of COVID-19 include World Vision Malawi, Water Aid Malawi, Lighthouse, as well as Ntchisi Evangelical Churches Consortium for Social Services (NECCOSS).—Reporting by By Yankho Phiri, Blessings Kaunda and Pauline Kaude, MANA