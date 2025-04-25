Kasaila resigns as MEC Commissioner after winning DPP primaries for Nsanje Central constituency Parliamentary seat

* MEC is now composed of five members and the Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja

* The number remains within the legal threshold for a quorum — as the law requires the presence of not less than four commissioners for the conduct of official business

Francis Kasaila has resigns as Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner as he is set to represent the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the September 16, 2025 General Elections after winning DPP’s primaries for Nsanje Central constituency Parliamentary seat.

A statement from MEC director of media & public relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, indicated that Kasaila’s resignation is based on personal grounds and is with effect from Wednesday, April 23.

In line with constitutional and legal provisions, Kaisaila — who also served as chairperson of the media, civic & voter education committee — will endeavour to comply with Section 4(8) of the Malawi Electoral Commission Act which states that ‘a member of the Commission may resign from his office at any time by notice in writing to the President,’”.

“Following this development, the Commission is now composed of five members and the Chairperson [Justice Annabel Mtalimanja]. The Commission assures the public that this number remains within the legal threshold for a quorum — as the law requires the presence of not less than four commissioners for the conduct of official business.

“The Commission extends its sincere gratitude to Commissioner Kasaila for his dedicated service and invaluable contributions during his tenure,” says the statement.

Kasaila was appointed as MEC Commissioner by President Lazarus Chakwera in June 2021 representing the DPP along with Emmanuel Fabiano and Caroline Mfune (also DPP) while the Malawi Congress Party had Richard Chapweteka — replacing four DPP commissioners who had been fired by the High Court citing that they were not duly appointed.