Karonga water supply project to install 10,000 free connections

By George Mponda, MANA

Northern Region Water Board (NRWB), through Karonga Town water supply project, is expected to install 10,000 free connections to enhance accessibility to potable water for its residents and surrounding areas.

NRWB Board chairperson, Frank Mwenifumbo announced this on Saturday after an inspection tour of the project’s sites, which are at 85% completion rate.

Accompanied by Ministry of Water & Sanitation officials, Mwenifumbo said the project has 10,000 water connection materials which are going to be used for free for those who will apply for connections.

“At the moment, we have more than 9,500 applications and in line with government’s policy on free water connection and enhancement of accessibility to safe water, we are going to bring water to over 189,000 people in Karonga and surrounding areas,” he said.

The project, which is expected to be finished by next month, is aimed at rahabilitating, upgrading and expanding the old water supply system and will be pumping over 1.3 million litres of water per hour.

The Board has since installed a new 30 million-litre treatment plant and Mwenifumbo added: “This is a tremendous improvement over the current facility’s maximum output of 12 million litres per day.”

Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa commended government and NRWB for committing to bring safe water to the people of Karonga: “This will give us access to potable water unlike in the past where we had persistent water shortages.

“I would like to appeal to communities, especially where the new infrastructure has been built, to jealously guard it against vandalism,” Kyungu said.

Director for water supply services in the Ministry of Water & Sanitation, Prince Mleta said directed by government policies, they are committed to ensuring universal access to potable water by 2030, hence the project.

“We will soon be embarking on Rumphi water supply project and another one at Chintheche to ensure that Malawians across the country have access to clean and safe water by 2030,” Kamlete said.

The project, worth US$26.7 million, is financed by Malawi Government, which invested US$1.7 million, OPEC Fund with US$15 million and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa which has provided US$10 million.