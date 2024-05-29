Karonga United’s Saulos Moyo joins race for TNM Super League 2024 Golden Boot

* Zeliat Nkhoma still leads, now with 7 goals after scoring a brace when Kamuzu Barracks beat Mighty Tigers 3-2



* He is one ahead of Mzuzu City Hammers’ Isaac Msiska and and Emmanuel Jnr Saviel of Civil Service United

By Duncan Mlanjira

After scoring a goal in their 2-4 loss against Silver Strikers on Saturday, Karonga United’s Saulos Moyo joined the race for the TNM Super League 2024 Golden Boot when he accumulated 4 goals.

While in the 3-2 win by Kamuzu Barracks over Mighty Tigers, Zeliat Nkhoma scored a brace to race ahead with 7 goals, one ahead Mzuzu City Hammers’ Isaac Msiska and and Emmanuel Jnr Saviel of Civil Service United.

Msiska scored a brace when they hammered Mighty Wanderers 2-0 while Saviel also had a brace in their 3-1 win over Chitipa United.

Saulos Moyo joins four others with 4 goals — Silver Strikers duo of Adiel Kaduya and Binwell Katinji; Creck Sporting’s George Chiomba and Big Bullets Patrick Mwaungulu.

In the race for the Golden Glove, George Chikooka of Silver Strikers, Richard Chipuwa of Mighty Wanderers and Moyale FC’s Simeon Harawa are in the lead with four clean sheets in eight games each played so far.

They are followed on three clean sheets by Mighty Tigers’ Lucky Tizola and Eddie Jamu of Mzuzu City Hammers three clean sheets.

This is ahead of Week 9 assignments whose game of the week is between leaders Silver Strikers and defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium — the Bankers’ third away outing.

Its an interesting encounter as both teams are unbeaten so far in the season with Silver registering seven wins and drawing once while Nyasa Big Bullets have drawn five times winning three games.

It will also be Silver Strikers’s first trip to the Southern Region that will see their coach Peter Mponda facing his former club as a top notch player as well as being in its technical panel before joining the Bankers.

Mponda, who has instilled a winning mentality in his charges, knows the game thoughts of Bullets’ mentor Kalisto Pasuwa — thus making this game an intriguing one.

However, Mponda will be without one of his top scorers Adiel Kaduya due to injury alongside Duncan Nyoni, who — according to club media — is yet to join the rest of the team in training as he is still nursing a knee injury he picked up before the start of the season.

The club media reports that Nyoni has not featured is currently on light training while their enterprising attacker Gift Chunga is slowly recovering after missing in action since late April when the Bankers played in Dedza.

Mponda’s other attacking option, Atusaye Nyondo is also still out after picking an injury in training and he last featured in the 2-0 win against Mighty Wanderers at home.

Kaduya’s fellow top scorer, Binwel Katinji had been out of action against Wanderers and their 3-2 win over Karonga United, but according to club media, he has returned to the training field with the rest of the team.

So the race is on as Nyasa Big Bullets are on the title defence they have won for the past six consecutive seasons while leaders Silver Strikers have firmly gripped their chase as they have 22 points, six ahead of second-placed Mzuzu City Hammers.