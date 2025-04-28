Karonga United stun Wanderers to book a date against defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets in Airtel Top 8 2025 semis

* The Ingwina of Karonga lost the quarterfinal’s first leg 0-1 but went on to beat the Nomads 2-0 at home Karonga Stadium

* A 3rd meeting between Bullets and Karonga in this competition after a two-legged quarterfinals in the 2022 season won 8-1 on aggregate by the People’s Team

Karonga United sealed a stunning 2-0 victory over Mighty Wanderers in Karonga yesterday to book their place in the semifinals of the Airtel Top 8 2025 to book a date against defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets.

Karonga won the two legged tie 2-1 on aggregate after losing the first leg 1-0 away at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre — went determined at their backyard and scored the opener through Alfred Chizinga in the 54th minute.

The hosts extended the lead on 78th minute through Robert Luhanga to seal the victory for Ingwina of Karonga.

The winner between Silver Strikers and Moyale Barracks will face the winner between Civo Service United and Mzuzu City Hammers in the other semifinal — to be be played between June 28 and 29.

Having ended 0-0 in the first leg at Kamuzu Stadium against Creck Sporting Club, Maxwell Phodo’s 28th minute strike at Nankhaka Stadium was the difference as Nyasa Big Bullets progressed to the semis

This will be Bullets 5th semifinal in the Airtel top 8 from its seven editions — making the People’s Team the most dominant side in the competition they have won three times (2020-21, 2023 and 2024).

Only Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Wanderers and Silver Strikers have played in all the seasons of the tournament — which pits top eight teams in the previous season of the TNM Super League.

They did not participate in the 2019 edition as they were served with a one-year ban following unrest by their supporters after losing to Blue Eagles 0-1 in the final, a goal that was regarded as scored under controversial circumstances after referee Misheck Juba awarded a late penalty to Blue Eagles.

Wanderers lifted the trophy in 2022 season beating their Blantyre City rivals, Nyasa Big Bullets in post match penalties after a goalless 90 minutes.

In 2018 season, the Nomads were ousted from the competition by the Bullets 2-1 in the semifinals while Silver Strikers won the inaugural title in 2017 and Blue Eagles in 2018.—Content by Fam.mw & Nyasa Big Bullets Media; edited by Maravi Express