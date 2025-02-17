Karonga reports 7th cholera-related death since the disease was first detected in September

* Last week, we also recorded four cases all from Malema 2 Village and currently, two cases are admitted at Karonga CTU

By George Mponda, MANA

Karonga District Hospital (KDH) has reported a new cholera related death, bringing the total number of fatalities to seven since the disease was first detected in September last year.

According to KDH’s disease surveillance & response coordinator, Raymond Jereni, the new death was recorded yesterday, February 16, at the hospital’s cholera treatment unit (CTU).

“Last week, we also recorded four cases all from Malema 2 Village and currently, two cases are admitted at Karonga CTU,” Jereni said. “As of February 16, we have 63 cumulative confirmed cases of cholera in the district.”

Meanwhile, Jereni has advised communities in Karonga to follow good hygiene practices which are crucial in fighting the outbreak like handwashing, proper sanitation and hygiene.

On his part, Group Village Head Malema said he is raising awareness of the outbreak by sharing knowledge about cholera causes, symptoms, and prevention methods with community members.

“We are organising community meetings whereby we gather villagers to discuss cholera prevention and control measures in order to promote good hygiene practices and ensure community members understand the importance of washing hands with soap and clean water,” Malema said.

“We are also supporting cholera prevention efforts by collaborating with health workers to identify and report cholera cases, facilitate access to healthcare and mobilize resources such as clean water, soap, and medical supplies.”

Last December, Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) conducted a training session for volunteers in cholera treatment in its commitment to combating the outbreak, which reported 48 cases and six deaths between September and November, 2024.

Speaking at Kaporo in the area of Senior Chief Mwakaboko during the event, MRCS project officer for Karonga, Ruth Jere said the trained volunteers were expected to help in treating cholera cases in their communities as preparations to take the patients to their nearest health facilities.

“Our goal is to establish community cholera treatment units where suspected cases will be given oral rehydration solution (ORS) before being referred to a health facility,” Jere told MANA then, adding that many of those who died of cholera is because of delay in seeking treatment at health facilities and expressed hope that the intervention will save lives.