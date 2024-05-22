Karonga livestock owners snub district council by continuing to let their cattle freely roam around streets of Karonga Town

* They are causing inconveniences as commuters are being forced to wait for the cattle to cross the road

By George Mponda, MANA

Following complaints by motorists, cyclists and homeowners of the nuisance free roaming of cattle around streets of Karonga Town, the District Council says it has formulated by-laws to control this malpractice.

The decision came about after the council tried to reason with the cattle owners, but according to Karonga District Council chairperson, Misheck Mwaijengo said it seems the owners don’t — an attitude of showing disrespect to authorities.

Motorists and cyclists have for long complained about the herds of free roaming cattle in Karonga Town and speaking in an interview with Malawi Mews Agency (MANA) today, taxi driver, Badwin Mkandawire said the cattle are becoming a traffic hazard in the town.

“They are causing inconveniences as commuters are being forced to wait for the cattle to cross the road,” he said. “The situation is worse especially in the morning and afternoon when these herds are going out to feed or returning to their kraals, if at all they have any, since some cattle owners leave them to roam freely even at night.” Mkandawire said.

Bicycle taxi operator, Keston Msiska said the free roaming livestock is a major concern to them and action needs to be taken before something bad happens: “Accidents have happened before due to cattle wandering the streets in town.

“It is time our Council woke up and realise this is an urban area where cattle are not supposed to be running around like in some bush,” Msiska said.

Thus MANA contacted Council chairperson, Mwaijengo, who added: “It is a very serious problem around town as in some cases residents wake up to find cattle sleeping on their lawns while some even go further to bring their cattle for feeding at the District Commissioner’s office lawn.”

“We formulated by-laws to control this malpractice and proposed that the Council should build a kraal where all cattle found roaming will be captured and kept for their owners to pay a fee of K50,000 per cattle or risk it being confiscated.”

Mwaijengo said they have since sent a draft copy of the by-laws to the Ministry of Local Government, Unity & Culture for review and authorisation and are yet to receive feedback.

Public relations officer for the Ministry of Local Government, Anjoya Mwanza confirmed that all councils, including Karonga, submitted draft by-laws for approval.

“Before the Minister approves, by-laws undergo a review process where the Ministry of Justice goes through them to check if they are reasonable, fair and consistent internally as well as in line with other laws.

“In this regard, all the draft by-laws submitted by the councils are with the Ministry of Justice for the aforementioned purpose,” she said.

She appealed to Chiefs surrounding Karonga town to help the Council make cattle owners aware that it is illegal to be feeding or leaving their livestock to roam freely.