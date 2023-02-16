Karonga District Hospital has no working X-ray machine against 150 patients that require its service on a fortnight

The X-ray for the hospital

* According to the radiographer, it is a minor problem but needs an expert to have it repaired—District Council spokesperson

* The problem has been reported to the authorities at the Ministry of Health for assistance

By Grace Kaonga, MANA

Karonga District Hospital’s only available X-ray machine is nonfunctional having developed a fault two weeks ago — a development which is forcing management to refer patients requiring its services to other health facilities.

On average, about 150 patients require the services of the X-ray machine on a fortnight but in an interview, spokesperson for Karonga District Council, Tiwonge Kampondeni — while confirming that the machine is not functional — described the fault as minor.

“Indeed the X-ray machine has developed a fault and according to the radiographer, it is a minor problem but needs an expert to have it repaired,” Kampondeni said.

She further said the problem has been reported to the authorities at the Ministry of Health for assistance, saying: “As we wait for the Ministry’s intervention, patients in need of X-ray services are being sent to Chitipa District Hospital and St Anne’s Hospital,” she said.

Health expert, Maziko Matemba described the development as worrisome because the hospital will have to spend on transport costs in referring patients to other distant health facilities.

“It’s sad. Karonga has a lot of people and having a hospital with a faulty X-ray machine, puts lives of people who need such services at risk. Patients will spend more time travelling to other districts thereby compromising timely access to services,” Matemba said.

He has since pleaded with authorities to ensure that they fix the machine as soon as possible to make sure that the required services are offered right at the district hospital.

One of the concerned people in the district, Steven Simsokwe said Karonga is developing fast with high population, hence the need for the hospital to have good medical facilities.

Spokesperson for Chitipa District Hospital, Masida Nyirongo said they are worried because the facility’s X-ray machine is overworking which may also lead to its constant breakdowns.