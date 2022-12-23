Karonga Council office complex construction set for January 2023

The current state of the office complex

By Grace Kaonga, MANA

K100 million has been set aside for the construction of Karonga District Council office complex with funding from District Development Fund (DDF) which is set to commence in January, 2023.

This was disclosed Thursday by Karonga District Council Development Committee when it handed over the project’s construction site to Selemunthu Construction Company.

Acting director of public works for Karonga District Council, Macdonald Kamwera advised the contractor to abide by the set standards for quality office complex, emphasizing that they will frequently visit the construction site to supervise the work so that standards and quality of the project are not compromised.

Member of Parliament for Karonga North West, Felix Kayira said he was excited that project he has been looking forward to would be materialized.

“We are thankful to the government for this development,” he said. “I have been presenting the need of this project in Parliament and I am happy that my request has been honored.”

Kayira asked people of Karonga to refrain from damaging both private and public property whenever there are demonstrations, saying malpractices counteract development efforts in the district.

The Council’s current offices and regional treasury cashier offices for the North, among other public offices, were set ablaze during the 2019 Presidential and Local Government post-elections demonstrations.

Representative of Selemunthu Construction Company, Blessings Wachilanga pledged that his company would deliver quality work to the satisfaction of the Council.

‘We are going to complete the project within the agreed time frame which is 110 days from January 2023,” he said.