Karonga-based Lotus Africa Limited’s labour practices impresses Minister Mumba

By Patience Harawa, MANA

Having encountered some non-compliance to labor laws in several companies he has made surprise visits to in the past wee, Minister of Labour, Vitumbiko Mumba was impressed with Lotus Africa Limited for its commitment to safety standards and fair labour practices.

During his visit to the company’s headquarters at Kayerekera in Karonga District yesterday, Mumba highlighted the importance of fostering safe workplaces to drive economic growth and social progress.

He also expressed satisfaction with the company’s commitment to support the local community: “I commend the management and staff of Lotus Africa Limited for their dedication to upholding the highest standards.

“This commitment to excellence is a testament to the companys values and leadership,” Mumba said, while urging other companies to follow Lotus Africa Limited’s lead, emphasising the need for sustainable labour practices across industries.

“I urge other companies, to take a leaf from Lotus Africa Limited’s book. These exemplary practices demonstrated by this company are important in upholding safety standards.”

Lotus Africa’s Managing Director, Colin du Plessis expressed gratitude for the recognition, reaffirming the companys commitment to its employees: “We are committed to creating an environment where every employee feels valued and empowered to contribute to the success of the organisation.”

Du Plessis added that the company was honoured to have the Minister visiting the mining site and witness firsthand operations and to that he pledged that the company will remain steadfast in its efforts to uphold high standards of safety and labour practices.

“This visit has not only allowed us to showcase our operations but also demonstrate our commitment to responsible and suitable mining practices,” he said.

Lotus Africa Limited, an Australian company, acquired Kayerekera Uranium mine from Paladin Energy in 2020 and owns 85% stakes in the mine — with remaining 15% is owned by the Government of Malawi.