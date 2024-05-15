Kamuzu was a development-oriented leader who believed in unity of purpose—Chakwera

* As he also aspires to uplift the livelihoods of the people in all the regions

By Memory Kutengule & Chatonda Beatrice Bangula, MANA

In leading Malawians in commemorating the life of former Head of State, late Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda, President Lazarus Chakwera said the founding leader of the nation was a development-oriented leader who believed in unity of purpose.

Chakwera described such attributes as vital in building a better Malawi for all and thus he envisions sharing vision that Kamuzu had to further initiate massive and sustainable development projects.

Chakwera said he also aspires to uplift the livelihoods of the people in all the regions of the country to effectively consolidate the foundation laid by the first former president.

“When it comes to building durable and massive infrastructural facilities such as the construction of roads, schools, universities, hospitals and residential houses, no one could fit in the shoes of Kamuzu Banda.

“This is why when I assumed the presidency, I promised to develop the country further regardless of regions. Therefore, in honour of Kamuzu Banda, I will continue to build bridges and roads, and no one will stop me from doing that.”

The further went on to pledge that he will continue to deliver on development projects irrespective of threats planned against him, adding that among crucial projects, he will continue to spearhead the construction of M’mbelwa University, 900 health centres, 300 secondary schools and 10,900 classroom blocks for various primary schools across the country.

The President said he is not moved by politics of castigation and that in addition to recruiting and promoting more teachers and police officers, he will ensure the continued provision of people’s needs such as food relief, affordable fertilizer and social cash transfers among others.

“I insist that my government will continue to provide K200 million to each constituency under the Constituency Development Fund to fast-track development in their respective areas.”

Chakwera also advised Malawians to embrace the spirit of hard work, patriotism, oneness and integrity for the country to move to realise meaningful development in all sectors of the economy in line with the MW2063 national vision.

He, therefore, cautioned the citizenry not to fall into the trap of deception that the Tonse Government will not be voted for in the 2025 general elections, indicating that the party is strong and geared to remain in government.

In his remarks, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general, Eisenhower Mkaka said President Chakwera is living Kamuzu’s dream who believed in distributing development across the country without regard to region or tribe.

“President Chakwera has demonstrated that he wants to keep the dream of late Kamuzu alive by initiating developmental initiatives meant to improve the living standards of people in Malawi,” he said. “We have the mega farms whose aim is to increase food security under the ATM strategy.”

He said the list of names of employees who worked under Kamuzu as presented by a representative of the family, Ken Kandodo proves that Kamuzu employed people from other districts, not just from his home district of Kasungu.

“The revelation of people who worked under Kamuzu, most of whom came from different districts of the country including Nicholas Dausi from Mwanza is testament that Kamuzu always wanted to unite Malawians — President Chakwera is fulfilling Ngwazi’s vision in all aspects,” he said.

On his part, Ken Kandodo said the family appreciates the support rendered to the Kamuzu family by President Chakwera and all Malawians in honouring late Kamuzu through Kamuzu Day.

He said Malawians supported Kamuzu from the time he became President to the time he died in 1997: “Despite his death, Malawians have continued to support Kamuzu by honouring him to this day.

“As a family, we are very grateful to President Chakwera and all Malawians for the support in celebrating this day.”

In his sermon delivered after reading from the book of 1 Samuel 12: 1-4, Rev. Vincent Chirwa of Blantyre Baptist Church said Samuel had attributes of patriotism, integrity, hard work and humbleness — qualities that were also found in the life of Kamuzu Banda and therefore, must be emulated by all Malawians.

Every year on May 14, Malawians from all walks of life celebrate the life of the Father and Founder of the nation, who during his reign inculcated hard work and entrenched the four cornerstones of Unity, Obedience, Loyalty and Discipline.

This year’s celebration was held under the theme: ‘Kamuzu: The Legacy of Patriotism, Integrity, and Hard Work’ and the event was spiced up with choirs, traditional dances, live performances by Black Missionaries, Piksy and Ndirande Anglican Choir.

The climax was a football match between two of Malawi’s top-flight league clubs, Mighty Wanderers and Silver Strikers, which the Noamds won 1-0 through a goal in the first half from Francisco Madinga.