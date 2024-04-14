Kamuzu-initiated Nkhate irrigation scheme in Chikwawa still stands the test of time

* The historic irrigation project was initiated in 1979 with support from government of Taiwan

* Covers 243 hectares of land that harvests over 1,112 tonnes of rice — realising revenue of over K1.1 billion in one harvest

By Duncan Mlanjira

Nkhate irrigation scheme in Chikwawa District, which was initiated by former President, late Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda in 1979, still stands the test of time as its beneficiary farmers harvest over 1,112 tonnes of rice in one harvest on its 243 hectares of land.

This first irrigation project in Malawi — in Traditional Authority (T/A) Chiputula along the East Bank road that was initiated through former Cabinet Minister in Kamuzu’s government, late Gwanda Chakuamba — with support from government of Taiwan — realises revenue of over K1.112 billion in one harvest; benefiting 1,507 farmers of which the majority are women.

Cultivated throughout the year, the farmers also grow maize and other domestic food crops but the main focus is to produce the most sought- after Super Faya grown on 240 hectares and the CG10 (Mtupatupa) on 43 hectares.

Following the passing of the 2024-2025 National Budget that provides for the escalation of irrigation farming to avert food shortage due to climate change-enduced droughts, Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale toured the historic irrigation farm to assess its challenges to improve it into government’s mega farm strategy.

The scheme has a long network of secondary canals from the perennial Nkhate River, which flows from Thyolo Escarpment and the Minister was first taken to the water intake at Nkhate Trading Centre where he was briefed of its management and challenges before moving on to the network of fields.

Kawale was overawed by the large expanse of the flourishing rice all over the fields and he attested that Nkhate Irrigation Scheme is indeed a mega farm that just needs more support to help it into exporting the produce for much more profitable.

He acknowledged that it was impressive that it has survived the test of time and was encouraged that the farmers are greatly benefiting financially while the country enjoys the delicacy of its Super Faya rice.

The Nkhate Cooperative also manages its own rice mill as value addition and the crop’s husk by-products are also processed to produce and sell as animal feed to dairy livestock farmers.

The cooperative also has its management offices just next to the mill where the Minister was shown two of their three diesel-powered push tractors, which have outlived their lifespan as currently the farmers have to ration their use to just 0.5 hectares a day.

The other push tractor needs some repairs and the cooperative’s management pleaded for support towards procuring new mechanized equipment for field ploughing and even rice harvesters.

This can definitely be achieved through what is contained in the National Budget under the vote of irrigation irrigation development which was allocated a total of K497.75 billion.

In his presentation in February, Minister of Finance & Economic Affairs Simplex Chithyola Banda highlighted that some of the key projects that the Government is implementing within the agriculture sector include promotion of mechanised farm operations through hiring centres in Malawi with a provision of K500 million.

The machinery production is being implemented by the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS).

The Minister then interacted further with the rest of the farmers representatives and encouraged them that their challenges have been taken note of for consideration.

He assured them that the government is very committed to ensure that irrigation should be enhanced in order to mitigate the climate change-induced droughts — which the country was greatly affected due to the El Niño weather phenomenon in the 2023-2024 farming season.

The area’s traditional leader also asked if other parts of the East Bank could also be afforded irrigation systems as they too were affected by El Niño weather patterns, saying there are many people who envy the irrigation scheme.

In the same East Bank exists Muona Community Rice Scheme, also initiated by Chakuamba then as Member of Parliament for Nsanje North, which is being managed under the leadership of Senior Chief Mlolo — Ellena Rachael Chakuamba-Chimbamba, who is grandniece to the revered politician.

Together with her charges, Senior Chief Mlolo continues with the legacy their patriarch left behind when he was then Minister of Agriculture way back in 1964 after he liaised with T/A Mlolo 1 to move his Chiefs and their subjects to the upper land and use the land for that purpose.

Chakuamba died on 24 October, 2016 and was laid to rest at his magnificent mansion that was turned into a tourist hospitality home — the Chinyanje Lodge.