By Duncan Mlanjira

After 16 matches of the TNM Super League 2024, Kamuzu Barracks’ Zeliat Nkhoma still lead in race for the Golden Boot with 11 goals — two ahead of Creck Sporting Club’s George Chiomba, who has netted 9.

And he is three goals ahead of Mighty Wanderers’ Isaac Kaliati at 8 goals alongside Isaac Msiska of Mzuzu City Hammers while 7 goals have been scored by Blessings Mwalilino (Karonga United), Promise Kamwendo (Dedza Dynamos) and Emmanuel Jnr Saviel Civil Service United.

Saviel scored the 7 goals from 11 games and he has since left the country for greener pastures after he was roped in by Zambia’s historical team, Mufulirwa Wanderers on a three-year.

In the top scorer list, none is from defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets as most of their 19 overall goals have been scored by various players, top being Patrick Mwaungulu.

On goal assists, Mighty Wanderers’ Gaddie Chirwa and Silver Strikers’ McDonald Lameck have 6 each with Stanley Sanudi (Wanderers) and Uchizi Vunga (Silver Strikers) at 5 each while 4 each are from Chikaiko Batson & Muhamad Biason (both Civil Service United), Stenie Dave (Silver Strikers) as well as Isaac Kaliati (Wanderers) and George Chaomba (Creck Sporting — who are also in the top scorer list.

In the race for the Golden Glove, George Chikooka — goalkeeper of the moment from the team of the moment, league leaders Silver Strikers has kept 10 clean sheets from by Lucky Tiziola of Mighty Tigers at 6 and 5 each from Christopher Mikuwa (MAFCO) and Simeon Harawa (Moyale).

Dedza Dynamos’ Donnex Mwakasinga, Nyasa Big Bullets’ Richard Chipuwa and Mighty Wanderers’ Innocent Nyasulu have kept 4 clean sheets each ahead of Matchweek 17 whose games tomorrow are 12th-placed Mighty Tigers against Moyale (9th) at Mulanje Park; Mzuzu City Hammers (4th) v FOMO (13th) at Mzuzu Stadium and Chitipa United (15th) v Bangwe All Stars at Karonga Stadium.

On Sunday, 3rd-placed Creck United are up against MAFCO (7th) at Aubrey Dimba Stadium, Dedza Dynamos (10th) v Mighty Wanderers (2nd) at Dedza Stadium, Baka City (16th) v Civil Service United (8th) at Karonga United.

In a midweek fixture on Wednesday, August 21, 11th-placed Karonga United date Kamuzu Barracks (6th) at Rumphi Stadium.

Meanwhile, according to statistics compiled by Super League of Malawi (SULOM), Nyasa Big Bullets lead the TNM Super League on total points accumulated from 2006 to 2023.

After 490 games they played under this period, in which they have won unprecedented six titles in six successive seasons, they won 275 games and amassed 970 points in total — 36 more than second placed Silver Strikers with 934 points after playing the same number of games.

Only 7 teams have played all the 17 seasons consecutively without facing relegation while, Mighty Tigers, who are currently on precarious relegation zone at 12th place, sit at the bottom of the 2006 to 2023 table with 653 points.

Meanwhile, SULOM has announced the appointment of members to its various sub-committees which it said are integral to the effective management and development of football.

“These appointments reflect SULOM’s commitment to improve league operations and development in accordance with it’s mission to ‘Revive, Reform and Rebrand’ the country’s elite league.

The sub-committees are:

* Fixtures and game management: Williams Banda (chairperson), Ali Mwachande (vice-chair) to lead members Bixon Chinthunzi, Peter Kanjere, Tiwonge Chimpandule Chirwa, Iquiniso Dzoole Mwale, Gomezgani Zakazaka and Frank Kandu;

* Disciplinary: Shadreck Mhango (chair), Kelius Mlenga (vice-chair), Geoff Taumbe, Malingaliro Itai, Khumbizeni Wawanya Dossi, Charles Panyani Phiri and Mathias Kaliza (members);

Appeals: Trouble Kalua (chair), Khwima Mchizi and Neverson Chisiza (members);

* Marketing & commercialisation: Chimwemwe Nyirenda (chair), Donnex Chilonga (vice-chair), Moses Dossi Jnr, Gladson Kuyeri, Eugene Fiander Chinkhandwe, David Ng’onamo and Sam Banda (members);

* Strategic planning & development: Akuzike Kafwamba (chair), William Nhlane (vice-chair), Mathews Mtumbuka, Andrew Jamali, Evansie Lucious Nkotima, Pilirani Banda, Mzati Mbeko, Lt. Col. Victor Moyo, Mansoor Karim and Zein Sidik (members);

* Safety & Security: Ronald Chiwaula (chair), Henry Banda (vice-chair), Stanley Mtosa, Allan Kachingwe, Captain Cydric Chisale, Levison Mangani, Charles Nyirenda and Pascal Nkuta (members); and

* Constitutional review (adhoc): Chiza Nyirongo (chair), Mike Chinoko (vice-chair), Chrispine Sibande, Lumbani Mwafulirwa, Mwabi Kalua and Solomon Gomegzani Mnchawi (members).