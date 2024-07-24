Kamuzu Barracks’ Zeliat Nkhoma nets his 10th goal of TNM Super League 2024 season

* At 23 points, the military side are one point behind 3rd-placed Mzuzu City Hammers (24 points)

By Duncan Mlanjira

Kamuzu Barracks’ Zeliat Nkhoma scored his 10th goal of TNM Super League 2024 season helping his side secure a 2-2 draw against Creck Sporting Club played today at Paul Dimba Stadium in Mchinji.

Nkhoma was first to score from the penalty in the 26th minute but Creck’s Frank Phiri equalised in the 39th also from the spot before taking the lead in the 44th through Arnold Kiyama.

Kamuzu Barracks then equalised through Hope Namadzunda in the 68th for the match to end 2-2, with the Lilongwe-based military side maintaining their 4th place with 23 points.

They are one point behind 3rd-placed Mzuzu City Hammers (24 points); two behind 2nd-placed Mighty Wanderers (25 points) and 13 behind leaders, Silver Strikers (36 points).

Also playing today were Civil Service United and Mighty Tigers who drew 0-0 for Civil to still maintain 9th while Tigers moved to 13th from 13th.

Moyale Barracks have moved to 5th place from 6th following a 1-1 with Bangwe All Stars, who moved to 14th from 15th — still in the precarious red relegation zone, which is anchored at 16th by league debutantes, Baka City, who have an assignment with Dedza Dynamos tomorrow at Dedza Stadium.

The 15th position is now occupied by last season’s team of the moment, Chitipa United.

Zeliat Nkhoma is now two goals ahead of Mzuzu City Hammers’ Isaac Msiska (8) and three ahead of Emmanuel Jnr Saviel (7), who has since joined Zambian side, Mufulira Wanderers.

The Golden Boot contest is now also for grabs for Mighty Wanderers’ Christopher Kumwembe (6) and five each by Blessings Mwalilino (Karonga United); George Chaomba (Creck SC); Isaac Kaliati (Mighty Wanderers); Patrick Mwaungulu (Nyasa Big Bullets); Promise Kamwendo (Dedza Dynamos) and Saulos Moyo (Karonga United).

Silver Strikers’ goalkeeper George Chikooka stands out with an impressive 8 clean sheets from 14 games played and he won the May MIKA Greenland Player of the Month Award.

The Bankers’ McDonald Lameck is the only defender with the most assists in the TNM Super League 2024 as the right back has 5 assists to his name this far having featured in all matches since the start of the season.

He is joined by team mate Uchizi Vunga with 5 assists and four each from two more Silver players, Stenie Davie and McDonald Lameck — who was involved in Duncan Nyoni’s goal against FOMO as well as four by Mighty Wanderers’ Gaddie Chirwa.

Having beaten FOMO FC 1-0 on Sunday at home — with Mighty Wanderers stumbling following a 0-0 draw against MAFCO at Chitowe in Dwangwa — Silver Strikers are 11 points clear as they look ahead to wrap up their first round of the TNM Super League 2024 against Moyale Barracks away at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Bankers are still unbeaten if the 14 games played so far of 11 wins and three draws in which they have scored 34 goals while conceding just nine to earn a goal difference of 25.

From the same number of games, the runners-up, Mighty Wanderers earned their 25 points from seven wins, four draws and three losses in which they scored 20 goals and conceded 10.

So the race for the title is on when the second round would resume and also to identify the top 8 to compete in the end of the season Airtel Top 8.