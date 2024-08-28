Kamuzu Barracks’ Zeliat Nkhoma and Wanderers’ Isaac Kaliati win more Man of the Match awards in TNM Super League League 2024



* All eyes to be on the two players tomorrow when their two teams meet in midweek fixtures at Civo Stadium

* Zeliat still leads the race for the Golden Boot with 12 goals, two ahead of Mzuni City Hammers’ Issac Msiska and Creck’s George Chiomba

By Duncan Mlanjira

Kamuzu Barracks’ Zeliat Nkhoma and Mighty Wanderers’ Isaac Kaliati are the only players who have won more Man of the Match awards than all other players in the TNM Super League League 2024 at 5 each.

Interestingly, the two players face each other tomorrow in midweek fixtures when 5th-placed Kamuzu Barracks at 28 points meet 2nd-placed Mighty Wanderers (35 points) at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

And it will also be a match Nkhoma and Kaliati will want to increase their tally of goals in the race for the Golden Boot as Nkhoma leads with 12 goals, three ahead of Kaliati both from 16 games.

At 10 goals apiece are Mzuni City Hammers’ Issac Msiska in 18 games and Creck Sporting Club’s George Chiomba in 16 games.

Seven apiece are by Blessings Mwalilino of Karonga United in 18 games, Promise Kamwendo of Dedza Dynamos in 13 games and Emmanuel Jnr Saviel, who left the country for greener pastures after he was roped in by Zambia’s historical team, Mufulirwa Wanderers on a three-year after playing 11 games for Civil Service United.

The TNM Super League 2024 leaders, Silver Strikers with 43 points, are up against Chitipa United tomorrow at Karonga Stadium while on Friday, Bangwe All Stars (15th) will host FOMO FC (14th) at Mpira Stadium.

Saturday’s fixtures are Civil Service United (9th) v Mzuzu City Hammers (3rd) at Civo Stadium; Mighty Tigers (12th) v Creck Sporting (4th) at Kamuzu Stadium, MAFCO (7th) v Moyale (6th) at Chitowe Stadium and Karonga United (11th) v Baka City (16th) at Rumphi Stadium.

Defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets at position 8, are on bye as they have to also defend the FDH Bank Cup in the final on Sunday against non-Super League side, Blue Eagles at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

This is the third time that the iconic venue will host the FDH Bank Cup final after last year’s final where Bullets beat MAFCO 3-0 and the inaugural edition in 2021 when Silver Strikers secured a 2-0 win over Ekwendeni Hammers.

The only time the final has been played away from Bingu National Stadium was in 2022 when Bullets defeated their Reserve side 3-1 at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

“We are thrilled to bring the FDH Bank Cup final back to Bingu National Stadium,” said FAM Competitions & Communication Director, Gomezgani Zakazaka. “We eagerly anticipate an electrifying final that will captivate live audiences, as well as those who will tune in on television and radio.

“In conjunction with sponsors FDH Bank Plc, we remain dedicated to providing fans with unforgettable experiences and creating lasting memories.

“The FDH Bank Cup remains a hallmark event in Malawian football, the tournament’s enduring spirit of David-versus-Goliath encounters has brought to life a level of football pride and comradery for both players and supporters as for the second time in the history of the competition we have a non-league side in the final.”—Additional content by Fam.mw