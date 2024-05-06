Kamuzu Barracks edge out Mzuzu City Hammers on second place of TNM Super League 2024 log table

* Mighty Wanderers pushed to 4th with Nyasa Big Bullets to 5th following their 1-1 draw on Saturday

* Silver Strikers lead the pack with 13 points from five games of 4 wins and one draw

* Kamuzu Barracks’ Zeliat Nkhoma now lead the race for the Golden Boot having scored five goals so far

By Tione Andsen, MANA

Kamuzu Barracks (KB), the TNM Super League 2016 champions, have moved to second position after claiming a 1-0 win over 14th-placed, Bangwe All Stars at Aubrey Dimba Stadium in Mchinji on Sunday.

They have dislodged Mzuzu City Hammers from the spot as they now have 11 points while the Mzuzu-based side have 11 from same number of games (5) to move to third.

KB’s move to second place has thus pushed Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets to 4th and 5th respectively after the two arch rivals drew 1-1 at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

The Lilongwe-based military side have put themselves in a frame of being title contenders rekindling their 2016 sojourn and the winners was through Zeliat Nkhoma in the 38th minute when he converted a penalty — making him lead in the race for the Golden Boot having scored five goals so far.

Going into the match, Nkhoma was at par with Silver Strikers dual of Adiel Kaduya and Binwell Katinji with four goals each.



Meanwhile, Dedza Dynamos posted their first win of the season after beating Mafco 3-0 at home — slowly make their home turf fortress as they managed to hold both Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers to 1-1 draws.

When they played away, they lost 0-3 to Civil Sporting Club and they pulled a 0-0 draw against Moyale Barracks in Mzuzu.

They have six points and have moved to 10th position from 13 and have scored five and conceded five.

The injection of Premier Bet sponsorship amounting to K100 million has acted as a morale boaster for Dedza Dynamos and the win has justified their appreciation to their new sponsor.

For MAFCO, the defeat has just heaped misery to struggling Salima-based side, who were baptized last weekend when they suffered 5-1 hammering at the hands of the current league leaders, Silver Strikers.

MAFCO are still stuck in the relegation zone at number 15 with two points from five games and have conceded 11 goals and they been able to put the ball at back of the net three times.

Civil Service United collected maximum points when they narrowly beat FOMO 1-0 with the goal scored by striker, Emmanuel Savieli and they and they now have six points from five games but have not moved as they are still on 11th position.

With the defeat, FOMO has dropped from position nine to 12 with six points owing to their wins over Bangwe All Stars and Chitipa United at home.

Karonga United and Creck Sporting played out to a 1-1 draw in Karonga and the former is still on position 7 with eight points while the latter have seven points but still on position eight.

Mighty Tigers on Thursday pulled a 92nd stunner through Precious Chipungu to claim three points over Chitipa Wnited in Karonga — a win that has pushed them to position nine with seven points while Chitipa has dropped to position 13 from 12.

Three teams, Bangwe All Stars, Mafco and Baka City are still struggling to move out of relegation as Silver Strikers leading the pack with 13 points from five games.