Kamuzu Barracks date defending champion Bullets in Airtel Top 8 semis

Kamuzu Barracks have booked a place in the semifinals of the 2024 Airtel Top 8 following their 4-3 victory in the post-match penalties this afternoon over Chitipa United played today at Civo Stadium.

Chitipa United were one foot into the semifinals after beating Kamuzu Barracks 2-0 in the first leg in Karonga last month but this afternoon the game ended 2-2 on aggregate through Kamuzu Barracks’ Sammy Chiponda (5′) and Sheriff Maulana (89′) forcing the match into penalties.

Kamuzu Barracks will face defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets, who qualified yesterday at the same Civo Stadium after drawing 0-0 with Civil Service United but the People’s Team went through on 2-0 aggregate they won the first leg at Kamuzu Stadium last month.

The other semifinal clash is between Mighty Wanderers (2022 champions) and two-time winners Silver Strikers. Wanderers advanced to the semifinals of the competition after 4-2 victory over Bangwe All Stars on post-match penalties after they tied at 1-1 on aggregate.

Silver Strikers, inaugural champions in 2017 before re-claiming it in 2019, booked a place in the semifinals after clobbering Dedza Dynamos 6-2 on aggregate.

In yesterday’s second leg game, Fam.mw reports that Civil Service United were hoping to turn the tables but both teams fired blanks with Bullets having a slight upper hand and created some chances.

Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa, who is looking to win the Airtel Top 8 for the second consecutive year, rued missed chances: ”We tried to open up the opponents in the second but unfortunately, we missed those few chances we got.”

In the game, Nigerian striker Babatunde Adepoju blasted his effort over the bar in the 17th minute and a minute later, Stanley Biliati missed another chance but shot wide when he was unmarked.

Civil Service United were dealt a blow when Captain Moses Banda was substituted due to injury in the 23rd minute and was replaced by Oscar Luwale.

Towards the end of the first half, Bullets introduced Maxwell Gasten Phodo for Ernest Petro, who struggled for the better of the first half while Civil Service United made a double substitution when they introduced Kingsley Benson and Christopher Gototo for Sammy Phiri and Damiano Kunje.

After the break, Bullets introduced Lameck Gamphani and Chikumbutso Salima for Billiati and Precious Phiri.

Seven minutes after recess, Blessings Malinda had a chance to put Civil Service United in front but he shot wide while Babatunde got his second chance of the match and managed to beat goalkeeper Blessings Juma but his effort was cleared off the line by John Dambuleni.

On his part, Civil Service United assistant coach Wilson Chidati said he was disappointed with the exit: ”It was a tough match and we wanted a win to overturn the tables,” Chidati said.

Since its inception in 2017, Bullets and Silver Strikers are the only sides that have won the Airtel Top 8 twice each — Silver in inaugural championship in 2017 when they beat Wanderers 10-9 on post-match penalties after goal-less in regulation time.

They won it again after beating Karonga United 1-0 in 2019 while Nyasa Big Bullets won their first Airtel Top 8 title in 2021 following 5-3 win over Silver Strikers on post-match penalties before they triumphed 2-1 over MAFCO last year. Blue Eagles won it in 2018.

The game between Silver Strikers and Mighty Wanderers will be an interesting one as it is the second time in a roll for the Lilongwe and Blantyre-based teams, whose semifinal meeting in the Airtel Top 8 last year ended prematurely due to misunderstandings between the Nomads and referee.

Violence erupted accompanied by destruction of Bingu National Stadium’s seats that led to the Nomads being punished after also boycotting the second leg at home.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and National Referees Association (NRA) told Malawi News Agency (MANA) after the two teams were confirmed as the first semi finalists that they expect peaceful semifinals between two sides in this year’s Zamadolo Airtel Top 8.

NRA general secretary, Chris Kalichero told MANA in Blantyre that football lovers should not worry about this year’s semifinal, saying: “Everything will be OK as referees will do their job professionally.

“Referees meet every week and they are being reminded of rules of the game and any amendments made regarding match officiation and many more,” he said.

FAM’s competitions & communications director, Gomezgani Zakazaka told MANA that what dented that Airtel Top 8 game was not misunderstandings between Silver and Wanderers.

“It was not about the two teams but an issue on referees decision which can happen in any match,” he said. “It should not be about Silver vs Wanderers but should be about ensuring that officiation is top notch.”

Zakazaka added that the games played in the competition so far indicate that the officiation was good and expressed hope that the same would happen in the remaining games — including the semifinal between Silver and Wanderers.—Content by Fam.mw & Isaac Jim, MANA; editing by Maravi Express