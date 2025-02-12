Kamuzu Academy golf course to host Athletics Malawi’s National Cross-Country Championship Saturday



* To serve as a key platform for talent identification, with the goal of nurturing future national champions

* Zomba Athletics Academy appeals for financial support as it plans to field 7 of its top members

* This is our young athletes’ golden opportunity to be identified at national level as they have done before

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Kachere golf course at Kamuzu Academy in Mtumthama, Kasungu, is set to host Athletics Malawi’s National Cross-Country Championship on Saturday, February 15 — a resurrection of the event that offers a platform for up-and-coming youths to be identified and nurtured further.

According to Athletics Malawi, the event has been organised with support from Malawi National Council of Sports, to feature categories of 10km (senior men and women); 8km (junior men) and 6km (junior women).

“This prestigious event aims to promote athletics nationwide and encourage healthy lifestyles, particularly among the youth,” says Athletics Malawi in a statement.

“It will also serve as a key platform for talent identification, with the goal of nurturing future national champions. Athletics Malawi warmly invites community members, sports enthusiasts, and stakeholders to join us in celebrating athletic excellence and youth empowerment.”

Thus, Athletics Malawi calls on potential partners and sponsors to support the vital initiative with contributions that will assist in covering event expenses such as water, prizes, medals, and publicity.

“Your partnership will not only contribute to the success of the championship but also showcase your commitment to promoting sports and community development in Malawi.

“Let’s work together to make the 2025 National Cross-Country Championship a memorable and impactful event for our athletes and communities.”

While Athletics Malawi calls on sponsorship support, Zomba Athletics Academy, that has groomed several athletes that represented the country at international level, also calls for funding to afford 7 of its members to showcase their talent.

“We only have funds to cover for transportation to Kasungu only if we can have all seven of the athletes who have made the grade to favourably compete at the National Cross-Country Championship,” says the academy’s founder and patron, Benedicto Makumba.

“We are still searching for funds, but it’s hard and we call on well-wishers for their support. We really would love to take all seven because they are looking forward to leaving a huge mark in Kasungu,” Makumba said, while urging well-wishers to contact him through 0991 351 711.

According to Athletics Malawi, all participating clubs, individuals and invited people will be responsible for their own logistical arrangements and costs — thus Zomba Athletics Academy needs to cater costs for travel, accommodation, food and other expenses.