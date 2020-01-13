Kabwila still in custody; bail application ruling expected on Tuesday January 14

By John Saukira

Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Syreen Yona Chirwa has reserved bail ruling for Jessie Kabwila untill tomorrow, January 14 at 9am.

Kabwila is answering charges of inciting violence as well as insulting judges.

During the hearing the State objected to the bail, saying once given bail Kabwila will continue committing crimes and they requested for protective custody.

But Kabwila’s lawyer Khwima Ucizi agued that Kabwila has not yet committed any crime.

Kabwila was arrested on Saturday night by 15 police officers and she has been at Area 3 police cells in the capital Lilongwe.

Police is accusing Kabwila of threatening to cause civil unrest if the judges sitting at the Constitutional Court rule against nullification of presidential results during Thursday’s demonstrations organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

In her words, the former Malawi Congress Party publicity secretary said: “Tonse tinamvera mlanduwu, ndiye sitilora zauchibwana zilizonse kupatula kugamula kuti kuchitike rerun, apo bii muzanukha mphira mdziko muno (We were listening to the proceedings and I am here to tell you we won’t accept anything other than nullification, so get ready).”

This is not the first time for Kabwila to be arrested — she was also nabbed in 2016.

The arrest came hours after the police released on bail another Malawi Congress Party Official Ulemu Msungama.

But it is alleged that Kabwila, Chakhwantha, Msungama and other MCP officials were planning on WhatsApp to overthrow the Democratic Progressive Party government.