Kabaza operators will be required to be licensed after proper training on use of public roads

* And to be registered on MalTIS so that they get numbers, trained and be given licenses at affordable prices

* As the Directorate launches district road safety committee to help beef up human capital challenges in enforcement of road traffic issues at district level

By Chisomo Kambandanga, MANA

Motor bike taxi operators, commonly known as Kabaza, will be required to undergo proper training on use of public roads before being licensed and registered in Malawi Transport Information System (MalTIS).

According to the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS), this is to intensify measures to make sure that people’s safety is protected on the roads as most Kabaza operators do not adhere to traffic rules and in turn contributing towards high rate of accidents on the Malawian roads.

This was said in Nkhata Bay on Thursday when the Directorate launched district road safety committee that is expected to help beef up human capital challenges in enforcement of road traffic issues at district level.

The Directorate’s principal road transport officer, Charles Maluwa said they are challenged with few numbers in human capacity, saying it is not possible for them to reach every corner of the country.

“As such, in our national road safety strategy that we are implementing from 2022 up to 2030, we made recommendations that we have district road safety committees that will be managing issues related to their communities — hence the formation of the first committee here in Nkhata Bay,” Maluwa said.

He added that each district will look at its challenges and solve them the way they are and give recommendations to the Directorate to find interventions from partners so that vulnerable road users are protected.

He thus emphasised that the Directorate will continue to intensify measures to make sure that people are protected on the road such as having Kabaza operators registered in MalTIS “so that they get numbers, trained and be given licenses at affordable prices”.

Maluwa, therefore, assured the committee of the full support so that they perform to their expectations.

In his remarks, District Commissioner (DC), Rodgers Newa, who is also chairperson of the Nkhata Bay road safety committee, commended the Directorate for decentralising their services to the districts as this will help to reduce the level of accidents caused by motorists.

“It is important that services like these are decentralised because it will empower and give chance to people to find solutions to issues that affect them,” Newa said. “As a new committee, we will go through the terms of reference and draw a road map as how we will approach this program as Nkhata Bay District.”

The committee will have civic education-related activities through various possible channels to sensitise communities about the dangers of drying food products along the road among others to reduce road accidents.

The DC emphasised that he will strive to make Nkhata Bay road safety committee a point of reference to other districts since it the first of its kind to be formulated in the country.

Vice-chairperson of Nkhata Bay bike taxi operators, Edward Mhone expressed optimism that the committee will help to reduce some of the challenges they face in their course of duty and promised full support to the committee.

The comprises membership from different sectors like education, health, civil society organisation, traditional leaders, community policing, among others.

On Thursday, the public was shocked at the news of a horrific accident which claimed the lives of 26 people in Kasungu — among them two children.

Reports indicate that a high-roof minibus registration number MZ 11670 going towards Lilongwe hit and killed a pedal cyclist before ramming into a Tanzanian fuel tanker coming the opposite direction at Katondo Village near Santhe Trading Centre.

Kasungu Police publicist Joseph Kachikho reported that after the collision with the tanker, the minibus went up in flames killing everyone on board.

President Lazarus Chakwera responded to the tragic accident whilst in Germany, saying he and the First Lady are deeply saddened and extended their “heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and friends. May we find strength and comfort in God’s grace during this troubling time.”

Kasungu District Commissioner, James Kanyangalazi said the government has assisted the bereaved families: “It’s a sad day for us here in Kasungu and the nation at large that we have lost 26 people, two of whom are children.”

Government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has provided coffins, travel arrangements and costs as well as costs for food to all the bereaved families.

Kanyangalazi thanked the Malawi Defense Force, the Police and health authorities who rushed to the accident scene to try to save lives — “unfortunately we did not manage to save anyone. It’s a sad time for us in Kasungu and we convey our sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda on Tuesday visited Trinity Hospital in Nsanje to check on the condition of survivors of Thekelani road accident in Thyolo where nine people died on Sunday, August 18.

The Thyolo accident claimed lives of eight people on the spot while one died at the facility as others were referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.—Additional reporting by Wanangwa Tembo & Robert Nayeja, MANA; editing by Maravi Express