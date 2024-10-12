Kabaza operators contributing to criminal activities at night—Police

Superintendent Memory Mgeni

By Isaac Jim & Benedicto Maguda, MANA

Regional community policing coordinator for the South West Region Police, Superintendent Memory Mgeni has warned motorcycle taxi (Kabaza) operators to avoid operating at night as they sometimes aid criminals.

She did this during an awareness campaign on road safety following frequent road accidents in which kabaza operators are involved in.

The activity was organised by Malawi Coalition for Kabaza Stakeholders Association (MACOKASA) and Mgeni said said the police are happy with MACOKASA’s initiative and expressed hope that the awareness campaign will help to remind Kabaza operators about traffic rules and regulations to protect their lives, passengers and other road users’ lives.

“We felt it was important to help MACOKASA in raising awareness on traffic rules and regulations considering high rate of road accidents that are mostly caused by Kabaza operators,” she said.

She added that the police remind the kabaza operators to avoid operating at night, saying operating at odd hours put their life at risk of being attacked by robbers that pretend to be bonafide passengers.

“Investigations are showing that some kabaza operators are fond of doing business during odd hours which leads to theft of their motorcycles, sustaining severe injuries and even loss of life.

“They are enticed with huge sums of money to carry a person at odd hours not knowing that the person is a criminal.”

MACOKASA initiative comes after Malawi Orthopedic Association (MOA) concluded similar awareness campaign for kabaza safety on September 18 in Blantyre.

Speaking at Makheta Township in Blantyre on Thursday, MACOKASA national chairperson, Moses Michael Mwalabo said they were compelled to organise the awareness campaign following frequent road accidents which are caused by the kabaza operators.

“We also wanted to remind the kabaza operators the importance of following road safety rules and regulations like — carrying one passenger, wearing crash helmets, reflectors and safety shoes other than sandals or slippers,” he said.

MACOKASA also assured that the organisation was still engaging government to reduce registration fees and to provide trainings across the country for the kabaza operators.

“Government has given us four to six months to do registration of motorbikes and when this period ends, registration fee will go back to where it was.

“For example, Lifan motorcycles will be registered at K55,000 while larger motorbikes will be registered with K77,000 so that every operator should register.

“In conjunction with the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services, we have agreed to work hand in hand with driving schools to help us in providing driving and road safety rules and training so that at the end of the day we should reduce the number of road accidents happening in the country,” Mwalabo said.

Kabaza association chairperson in Blantyre, Kondwani Jimu also hailed MACOKASA and the police in the South West Region for raising the awareness among the operators, saying this was timely as motorcycle operators contribute to road accidents at an alarming rate.

“We are very happy with this initiative and it is encouraging that MACOKASA has taken a big step in reducing road accidents.

“The awareness will make kabaza operators realise they have a responsibility to prevent and reduce road accidents. I have witnessed some serious road accidents happening and visited injured people at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital who are still in pain.

“Some reached such a situation where doctors had no choice but to amputate their legs. Some broke their spinal cord, meaning that they can no longer do things on their own,” he said.

MACOKASA signed an agreement with all the city and district councils in the country to limit areas where kabaza operators should not do business as a measure to reduce motorcycle accidents.

In May, Parliamentary Committee on Health issued a call to action in response to the alarming increase cases of accidents involving kabaza operators flooding hospitals across the country.

The Malawi Orthopaedic Association reports that the country had recorded over 67% of kabaza accident admissions and during a meeting with the committee in Lilongwe in May, Malawi Orthopaedic Association, president Maureen Sabawo said the Lilongwe Institute of Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery (LION) at Kamuzu Central Hospital had treated over 2,500 patients from Kabaza road accidents since last year.

Sabawo stressed the financial strain of treating Kabaza accident victims, which diverts resources.

Vice-chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Health, Eurita Valeta stressed the committee’s dedication to support the association and emphasised the need for further action despite commendable efforts being done by different stakeholders.—Edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express