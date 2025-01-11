Kabambe pens open letter to Public Affairs Committee to take a proactive stance to help address and navigate turbulent times the country is facing

* I am troubled by the deteriorating situation which is affecting the very fabric of our society and the lives of every Malawian



By Duncan Mlanjira

UTM Party president and candidate for the September 2025 presidential elections, Dalitso Kabambe has attended an open letter to Public Affairs Committee appealing to it to take a proactive stance to help address and navigate the turbulent times the country is facing.

Posted on his Facebook page, Kabambe tells the Committee that he is “troubled by the deteriorating situation which is affecting the very fabric of our society and the lives of every Malawian”.

“It is with a heavy heart that I pen this letter, compelled by an urgent need for action and dialogue,” he continues. “As we navigate these turbulent times, it has become painfully clear that the current state of affairs requires our collective attention.

“The issues at hand — be they related to Commission of Inquiry on the Chikangawa plane crash [that claimed the lives of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others], hunger, impunity, selective justice, governance, judiciary corruption, tribalism, nepotism, fuel shortages, election preparations or basic human rights — demand a sincere and honest engagement among all stakeholders.

“It is imperative that we come together as a community to address the pressing concerns that threaten our unity and progress.”

Kabambe calls on the Public Affairs Committee “to take a proactive stance as a beacon of hope and unity”, adding that the role PAC plays — “in facilitating dialogue and fostering collaboration among the diverse segments of our society — is crucial”.

“While many of us may have differing views and experiences, it is essential that we create a platform where these perspectives can be shared openly and respectfully.”

Thus Kabambe urges PAC to convene a stakeholders meeting that brings together representatives from various sectors of society: “This gathering should strive to create an environment where honest dialogue can flourish, allowing us to collaboratively identify solutions and chart a path forward.

“We must prioritise the voices of the people, ensuring that their concerns and aspirations guide our discussions. Only by embracing this people-driven approach can we truly inspire hope for a better tomorrow and work collectively towards meaningful change.

“Let us remember that the power to transform our nation lies within us. Together, we can foster a sense of through unity and shared purpose.

“Through unity and honest dialogue, we can cultivate a brighter future for all,” said Kabambe, who further PAC to pay attention to the pressing matter he has brought forth, which he hoped “will help steer our nation in the right direction”.

A day ago, Kabambe posted another statement, saying “in the face of Malawi’s pressing challenges, it is crucial for [the country’s] leaders to acknowledge and address the leadership crisis that has led to widespread economic hardship and societal discord”.

“Our nation has become a crime scene, not just in terms of lawlessness but also in the erosion of trust and accountability among its leaders.

“The pervasive tribalistic, nepotistic, and regional thinking has further entrenched divisions, hindering progress and unity.

“True leadership begins with the courage to confront these uncomfortable truths, moving beyond denial to foster an environment of honest dialogue, collaboration, and inclusive governance.

“Only by embracing this honesty can we inspire hope for a better tomorrow and work collectively towards meaningful change.”