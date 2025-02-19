K5m proceeds from Blantyre 42.195km Race 2024 go towards medical equipment for Mdeka Health Centre

* Includes medical storage refrigerator; wheelchair, stretcher, suction machine, nebuliser, fan among others

* The challenges we face are many but these equipment will go a long way in our medical services here at Mdeka Health Centre

By Duncan Mlanjira

The surplus of K5 million realised from the Blantyre 42.195km Race 2024 has been used to procure essential medical equipment for Mdeka Health Centre in Blantyre, which caters for a catchment population of over 33,100 people.

Introduced in 2018 and open to all professional athletes, amateurs as well as those who wish to participate for fun and fitness purposes, the Blantyre 42.195km Race is also a charity event, under the motto; ‘Changing Lives’.

And in cognizance that sports is synonymous with health, the surplus of the proceeds from registration and sponsorship from corporate partners, is usually targeted to assist the health sector.

Thus Mdeka Health Centre has benefited from the equipment that includes a medicine storage refrigerator; a wheelchair, stretcher, suction machine, nebuliser, fan, among others.

The investment has been described as a game-changer by the health centre’s officer in charge, Ibrahim Mtanga, its community management committee and Mdeka’s traditional chiefs under Traditional Authority (T/A) Chigaru.

Medical officer in charge, Dr. Ibrahim Mtanga indicated that the health centre’s catchment population is far from the 33,100 people as they offer services to communities in Mdeka as well as some from Lirangwe, T/A Lundu and as far as Zalewa.

“What we are witnessing today is a rare event for us here because that challenges we face in as far as equipment is concerned, are many,” he said. “We thus are very appreciative of the support from Malawi National Council of Sports, through the Blantyre 42.195km Race.”

He thus asked other wellwishers to consider supporting Mdeka Health Centre, which is in need of equipment such as beds and linen for its maternity wing.

Also gracing the occasion were officials from Blantyre District Health Office (DHO), which announced that plans are underway to enhance Mdeka Health Centre into a community hospital since the catchment area is growing.

Dr. Mtanga was upbeat with the news, saying they really need a proper laboratory to test and treat malaria, a disease which common in the area, especially among children, as well many cases they receive of non-communicable diseases.

Representing T/A Chigaru, Group Village Head Chilipa attested that as traditional leaders, they are in sync with the operations of the health centre through its community management committee that reports to the chiefs.

“We are proud today that Sports Council saw it fit to reach out to us out of the many health centres that are in Blantyre District. Our challenges are indeed many but what we have received today will go a long way to alleviate the challenges the health personnel has here.”

Sports Council’s director of human resource & administration, Lameck Gomani, told the gathering that they carried out a survey in several of Blantyre District’s health centres and identified Mdeka as a befitting beneficiary after appreciating the challenges they face.

He indicated that the equipment was bought as per specific request the health centre asked for when the management was asked to identify their needs.

He added that the equipments they have assisted Mdeka with might seem insignificant but the health centre management considered them as very important in their daily medical services.

“Sports and health wellness go together and that’s why we chose to assist the needs of the health sector,” he said. “We profoundly thank the athletes — and the corporate partners — who took part towards the success of the Blantyre 42.195km Race, whose success led to the surplus towards the procurement of this equipment.”

He thus asked the public to continue joining hands with Sports Council through the Blantyre 42.195km Race, the annual event which also provides a perfect opportunity for Blantyre residents to unwind, socialise, network and enjoy whilst keeping fit.