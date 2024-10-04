K36m proceeds from Standard Bank Be More Race officially handed over to Children’s Cancer Centre

Norah Nsanja (right) presenting the cheque to Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Daud

By Duncan Mlanjira

Standard Bank Plc has officially handed over K36 million of the proceeds from its signature charity event, the Lilongwe half-marathon Be More Race, to Children’s Education Centre at Kamuzu Central Hospital’s Children’s Cancer Centre in Lilongwe.





The bank matched by 100% the initial K18 million it realised from registration fees paid by participants of the July 20, 2024 race bringing the total contribution to K36 million.

At a fund-raising dinner organised by Baylor Foundation Malawi National Cancer Center — as part of September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Head of Legal & Governance, Norah Nsanja said the investment is a fulfillment of Standard Bank’s pledge to channel proceeds from the race towards the Children Cancer Ward at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

“Education at the cancer centre plays a crucial role in providing stability and hope for young patients undergoing treatment at the centre,” she said.

“By donating to the Children’s Education Centre, Standard Bank seeks to ensure that these children remain engaged in their studies, fostering a sense of normalcy and empowerment during their treatment journey.”





She said this year’s Be More Race, which was the 6th in the series, held under the theme; ‘Why We Run’, was to evoke an emotional connection between the race and doing good for the society.

Director for Kamuzu Central Hospital’s Pediatric Cancer Department, Dr. Rezine Mzikamanda said the contribution will support creating a nurturing environment where patients can engage in interactive learning and peer support.

“The bank’s contribution will play a crucial role in improving the educational experience and emotional well-being of childhood cancer patients and their families,” Mzikamanda said, while applauding all the stakeholders for making the fundraising event a success adding that the main objective was achieved.

“The fundraising event successfully met its objectives,” he said. “We raised the necessary funds and increased awareness about childhood cancer, engaging the community and building valuable connections.

“We thank all the partners and we look forward to continuing future engagements and support to promote the overall well-being of children with cancer,” Mzikamanda said

Funds to be raised will be allocated towards the refurbishment of the center as well as the purchase of educational materials that cater to the unique needs of children —!enabling them to continue their learning despite the challenges they face.

Present at the prize giving of the Standard Bank Be More Race 2024 was Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Daudi, who commended the bank for spearheading the fundraising drive towards assisting the children’s cancer ward.

She had said the health sector was faced with a number of challenges and the gesture shown by Standard Bank should be greatly appreciated adding that other Banks should emulate it.

“I am deeply moved by the overwhelming response to this noble cause,” she said as an applause to the runners, volunteers and supporters of the event, saying: “Your contributions will make a tangible difference in the lives of these brave children and your kindness and generosity would help us create a healthcare system that was accessible, equitable, and compassionate.”





She recalled that shockingly, every year about 500 children are admitted for cancer treatment and this was a stark reminder of the urgent need for collective support.

She noted that cancer was a devastating disease that affects not only the child but their families and loved ones, saying: “We are committed to ensuring that every child receives the best possible care and support during this difficult journey.

“The decision to use this race as a platform for raising funds is well supported, as it gives us a platform to reflect on our wellness and good health.

“As we run, walk and support each other, we are reminded of the importance of prioritising our health and wellbeing. This event is a testament to the power of community and collective action in making a difference in the lives of others.”

She extended her gratitude to Standard Bank for their tireless efforts in organising the event and congratulated them for clocking six years in managing the race.

The flagship athletics and wellness event engages existing and potential customers, key stakeholders, and communities — through a key uniting passion point; sport as well as serving as a charity,

It had a two-year break following the CoVID-19 pandemic and on its return in 2022, it was celebrated under the theme ‘Road 2 Recovery’ and was also used to raise funds to support academic pursuit for the girl-child at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School through construction of hostels.

Last year’s edition, under the theme ‘Level Up’, aimed to motivate Malawians to exert themselves further to achieve wellness and good health and to challenge people to achieve more as Malawi was recovering from the devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy-induced flood disaster — which resonated with President Lazarus Chakwera’s #Operation Tigwirane Manja#.

The Be More Race 2024 was shifted from June 15 to July 20 in honour of former Vice-President, Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, who died in a plane accident in Chikangawa forest on June 10.

Chilima was also a regular participant of the Be More Race right from its inaugural event in 2017.