K100 stake wins Lilongwe man K10 million in Premier Bet Aviator game

* This is his first biggest win as he previously has been winning small amounts



* All along it was just his pastime to play the Premier Bet Aviator game

* Honestly, this is the remarkable day in my life because I didn’t expect that I might win this amount

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

After staking just K100 in Premier Bet’s Aviator game, 29-year-old, Henry Duma won a whopping K10 million.

Speaking during a cheque handover ceremony in Lilongwe on Wednesday, the Area 23-based Duma described the huge win as a game changer in his life as he plans to invest it in his family business, Duma Transport Company.

He was so overwhelmed, saying all along it was just his pastime to play the Premier Bet Aviator game and this is the first biggest win as he previously has been winning small amounts.

“Honestly, this is the remarkable day in my life because I didn’t expect that I might win this amount,” he said. “I’m a very happy person because I have been trying through all means to boost my business but I had no other means of sourcing the Capital needed.

“With this win, I will now use the money to fulfill all my plans towards the business and my future.”

In his remarks, Premier Bet Commercial Manager for Central Region, Trevor Whitaker said they were very glad to have such a winner, saying it is the company’s wish to see people winning a lot of money from their products.

Whitaker added that, as a company their main objective is to help in changing the living standards of people in the country.

“We very happy for producing another winner and we are looking forward to have other people winning more than this amount in all our games, which are available in all the platforms including online,” Whitaker said.

He, however, urged all Premier Bet customers to gamble responsibly by not taking a risk of using their salaries for betting but rather they should be playing the games when they have sorted out everything in their homes and also make sure they are betting during free time.

There were four major wins just last month, one of which was for 30-year-old Jeffrey Ngalande of Chigumula in Blantyre, who also placed a stake of K100 and K10 million in Rapid Numbers game, which is under Premier Lotto.

This was the biggest win in the Rapid Numbers game this year after a period of six months since the Premier Lotto produced another big winner in July 2022.

A week earlier, 21-year-old from Nsanje, James Chaola placed a stake of K500 in 20 games he selected and predicted for straight wins in all the matches that earned him K52 million.

Barely a day later, 36-year-old Lilongwe online football betting winner, Mphatso Kacherenga placed a stake of just K1,000 and won K11 million.