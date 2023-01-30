K100 earns Blantyre man K10 million win in Premier Lotto

Jeffrey Ngalande receives his winnings from Jarakji

* 3 big Premier Bet winnings in under two weeks of 2023 with Ngalande as the biggest winner in Rapid Numbers game

* First big winner was 21-year-old from Nsanje at K52 million who staked just K500

* Second was K11 million for 36-year-old Lilongwe business woman who staked K1,000

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

Jeffrey Ngalande of Chigumula in Blantyre is now a millionaire after winning K10 million in Rapid Numbers game, which is under Premier Lotto — becoming the third biggest Premier Bet winner in 2023.

The 30-year-old Ngalande, who placed a stake of K100, has become the biggest winner in the Rapid Numbers game this year after a period of six months since the Premier Lotto produced another big winner in July 2022.

Just last week, 21-year-old from Nsanje, James Chaola placed a stake of K500 in 20 games he selected and predicted for straight wins in all the matches that earned him K52 million.

Barely a day later, 36-year-old Lilongwe online football betting winner, Mphatso Kacherenga placed a stake of just K1,000 and won K11 million.

Speaking in an interview on Saturday at Premier Bet Malawi head offices in Limbe, Ngalande — who owns a construction company called Jay & Pathway — said he invest his winnings in his business.

“Honestly, this is a big day in my life and I’m very overwhelmed,” he said. “I have been dreaming of boosting my business but I had no financial means but with this amount I will definitely make the business grow.”

Premier Bet commercial manager, Nawar Jarakji described Ngalande’s win as a great response they always expect from their customers, saying the company’s objective is to see people prospering and being happy all the time.

“Our request going to the customers is that they should always invest their winning money wisely for the benefit of their families as well as community and the nation at large rather than wasting it for enjoyment.”

Jarakji reiterated that the three people’s fortunes should send a strong message to the people that winning doesn’t require someone to put much money because even with a little amount they still stand a chance of winning big amounts.

“We want to encourage people to start believing in themselves that they can make millions by betting through our agents and online platforms with just small stake,” Jarakji said.