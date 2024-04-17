Justice Lovemore Chikopa SC appointed Deputy Chief Justice

Maravi Express

In pursuant to Section 111 (2) of the Constitution of Malawi, President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Justice of Appeal, Lovemore Chikopa SC as Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of Malawi.

This was announced in a statement by the Secretary to the President & Cabinet, Colleen Zamba.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice, Justice Rizine Mzikamanda has reaffirmed the commitment of the Judiciary to uphold the Constitution and ensure independent, professional, and impartial management of electoral cases in the country.

In a report on Malawi Government Facebook page, Mzikamanda was speaking today at the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal’s opening debriefing session on election case management at Ufulu Gardens Hotel in Lilongwe, Dzikamanda emphasized the importance of the Judiciary remaining independent in serving the interests of Malawians.

He said through a collaborative effort with Kenyan judicial counterparts, the Malawi Judiciary has gained valuable insights into how to effectively advance knowledge on electoral management disputes.

“This will ensure the Judiciary is better equipped to serve the people of Malawi by providing a credible and efficient electoral dispute resolution mechanism.” Dzikamanda said.

On his part, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Justice Chifundo Kachale said the workshop would help MEC prepare for the upcoming 2025 general elections and ensure that electoral cases are addressed quickly and efficiently.

Kachale also said the commission is highly committed to providing Malawians with credible elections, and to serve their interest.