Justice Kalaile retired accorded with a State Funeral

By Arkangel Tembo, MANA

Judicial officers and staff — led by the Chief Justice, Andrew Nyirenda and former Chief Justice Richard Banda, retired, joined family, friends and many mourners to lay to rest former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Justice James Kalaile SC, retired.



The late Kalaile, who died on Thursday, was interred at HHI Cemetery in Blantyre during a state funeral which was attended by thousands of Malawians.

Kalaile, who retired from the Judiciary in 2008 having served as MEC chairperson between 1999 and 2004, was eulogised as being humble and full of integrity.

In his eulogy on behalf of the Judiciary, Justice Anaclet Chipeta said: “Today is a very sad day in the Judiciary as we are burying a father figure; a teacher who was very trusted and committed to his work.

“He served in different portfolios and the Chief Justice is a sad man to lose a person who was very important in society,” he said.

Chipeta said after retiring from the Judiciary, Kalaile picked up a job in the academia at the Catholic University of Malawi where he was Director of Legal Affairs from March 2013 and was part of the process that led to the University’s Bachelor of Laws (Hons) programme being accredited the National Council for Higher Learning (NCHE) after satisfying all requirements.

While in the Judiciary, Kalaile served in many portfolios, including that of Justice of Appeal at the Supreme Court, as a Commonwealth Judge between 2008 and 2010 and at Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa Court between February 1997 and July 2003.

Chipeta said the late Kalaile also served as acting Chief Justice and that “although he retired, he kept reminding us the importance of maintaining integrity among lawyers in the country”.

Other eulogies came several that included Senior Chief Lukwa of Kasungu and soon after his death, MEC chairperson Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale issued a condolence message, saying the Commission “mourn the passing on to glory of an illustrious and distinguished member of the fraternity in elections management”.

“We pray that his family and friends will take pride in the numerous works and successes that can be attributed to him. We share with the family the hour of grief and pain. We are all poorer for this loss.

“May their strength remain and may the Lord Almighty be at their side on this 14th day of October, 2021 and forever.”

The funeral procession was led by the Malawi Defence Force from his Nyambadwe residence to St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral along the road Chilomoni Township where hundreds of people gathered to pay their last respects.

After the church service, which was led by Bishop Brighton Vita Malasa of the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire, scores of people lined the streets of Blantyre as the MDF convoy, led by agreen Land Rover which one carried the brown casket, carried the late Kalaile to his final resting place at HHI Cemetery.

Kalaile’s coffin, draped with national flag, arrived at the cemetery with a full MDF guard of honour and as it was lowered into the grave, the MDF played the Last Post rendition.

The lost and forlorn wife of Kalaile seemed very surprised when the MDF handed her the Malawi flag that was draped over Kalaile’s coffin.

