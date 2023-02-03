Judicial officer Soka Banda likens Limbe Police boss Chipumphula to legendary reminisces former tough cop Mapulanga

Gladson Chipumphula loudly applauded

* That type of policing is probably no longer possible. The population has swelled

* The Mapulanga way has been overtaken by events — sophistry. CCTV cameras have replaced Mapulanga

* Limbe Police now has Chipumphula. Another proper policeman as officer in charge

* Those of us who have been connected to Limbe from childhood can see the effects of his works

By Duncan Mlanjira

Since Deputy Commissioner, Gladson Chipumphula was entrusted to manage Limbe Police Station as Officer-in-Charge (OiC), Limbe Town — known for its notoriety of harboring criminals — has seen “some semblance of orderliness slowly and steadily returning”.

This has been observed by Judicial officer Soka Banda, applauding that Limbe now has closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to spot criminal activities.

The positive security developments prompted Soka Banda to reminisce of the past when Limbe Police had Mapulanga — a tough and no nonsense man in uniform, who, despite his seniority, joined patrols in the Town.

Banda described the legendary Mapulanga as “a proper policeman [who] “did his beat duty with dedication”, adding: “When coming to Limbe Bus Depot, you made sure your school khaki uniform was properly tucked in and the shorts not turned up at the hem.

“No walking shoulder high in Limbe Bus Depot. Story was that if you were a criminal, certain organs in him were, let’s just say, excited. He had eyes everywhere. His button stick under his arm.

“That type of policing is probably no longer possible. The population has swelled. The Mapulanga way has been overtaken by events — sophistry.

Banda said the CCTV cameras have replaced Mapulanga — adapting to the present.

“Limbe Police now has Chipumphula. Another proper policeman as officer in charge. Those of us who have been connected to Limbe from childhood can see the effects of his works.”

In response, Chinangwa Kondani said: “Growing up in Lilongwe, we only heard the tantalising Taliban kind-like orderly the man Mapulanga enforced the law. Occasionally, when visiting uncles in the suburbs of Chilobwe, we were strongly warned, making us adhere to the secret code.

“It is my prayer that the current incarnate Mapulanga will deal the amasikini (street) boys pa roundabout ya Illovo. Big up Limbe Police,” Kondani said, to which Soka Banda replied that most of these urchins have migrated to Blantyre — running away from the modern tough Limbe Police.

Wanangwa Munkhondia also lauded, saying: “Bwana Chipumphula ndi bwanadi. Za ntchito!” while Stephano Akuzike attested that Mapulanga “was massive and we indeed thank God for another Mapulanga of our times in bwana Chipumphula”.

Abiti Titus joined in to hint that Mapulanga instilled self discipline such that when she was staying in Malawi Railways residences, her grandmother used to advise her to dress up properly, not in skimpy dress — with the warning that if she put on a see-through dress “Mapulanga will beat you”.

All along she didn’t know that her grandmother was referring to a policeman since then she was just in Standard 3.

Lansen Chikopa also added his appreciation of Chipumphula, saying he knows him as “a very very fine man and police officer. He is on a mission and yes, Limbe is being sanitised.”

In November, Limbe Police Station has become the first in the country to install CCTV cameras in Limbe to track criminal activity and Chipumphula told the media that they have embraced the technology to counter criminal sophistication and ensure police visibility and accuracy of evidence in courts.

Mobile phone service provider, TNM Plc responded to this by donating ICT infrastructure to complement the CCTV system, that included 2 Routers and 3 months internet access.

When making the donation, TNM Head of Brand and Marketing Madalisto Jonazi told the media that their gestured underscores the company’s commitment towards improving security through the application of modern digital technology.

Rainbow Paints, which repainted the facade of Limbe Police Station as a donation and completed it just when Chipumphula took over as OiC, donated technological infrastructure to the Station — 3 CCTV security display screens — also to complement the security project.