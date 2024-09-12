Joy of Arts: Standard Bank sponsors K15m into UNIMA Theatre Festival

UNIMA Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Sunduzwayo Madise receives the support from Tamanda Ng’ombe

Standard Bank Plc has sponsored K15 million to the faculty of Arts, Communication & Design at the University of Malawi (UNIMA) towards this year’s UNIMA Theatre Festival.

Set to take place from November 22-24, 2024 at the Chancellor College campus in Zomba, the vibrant event celebrates creativity, innovation and artistic expression — bringing together students, faculty and the local community.

Coming under the Standard Bank’s Joy of Arts, the contribution will support the festival’s diverse range of events and activities, which showcase the artistic talents of university students and provide a platform for growth.

Standard Bank’s Head of Brand & Marketing, Tamanda Ng’ombe said they appreciate the arts’ role in developing the country: “Our Joy of Arts initiative supports the growth of the arts industry.

“We have sponsored the UNIMA Theatre Festival because of the significant contribution it makes to young and upcoming talent. This festival is an opportunity for young people to showcase talent through performance and hone their skills through the workshops.”

She added that Standard Bank is optimistic that this year’s festival will attract from across the country from various educational and entertainment institutions.

“Our K15 million support reflects our commitment to supporting the arts and investing in our youth. The young people here will take on a variety of roles from actors, script writers, fashion designers, producers, voice artists, singers, choreographers and many more.”

Ng’ombe added that Standard Bank is committed to supporting Malawi’s development in areas such as film, music, dance and entertainment, which creates various opportunities for the youth.

Director of the Festival at UNIMA, Dr. Zindaba Chisiza expressed appreciation for the bank’s generous support, saying it will alleviate resource challenge the festival faces.

“As the Department of Drama & Theatre Studies, we are immensely grateful for Standard Bank’s support,” Chisiza said. “The bank’s support is a vote of confidence in the festival’s concept, brand and unique position in the arts sector in Malawi.

“Standard Bank has been a significant investor in the arts in Malawi for many years, and we are proud to partner with them in the second edition of the UNIMA Theatre Festival.”

The festival will offer a variety of experiences, including music performances, theatrical productions, visual art displays, and interactive workshops, all designed to engage and inspire attendees.