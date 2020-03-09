Joseph Kamwendo Foundation donates to Jacaranda School of Orphans

By Arkangel Tembo, MANA

Former Flames and Be Forward Wanderers legend, Joseph Shakira Kamwendo on Sunday donated various items worth K300,000 to Jacaranda School of Orphans situated Chigumula township in Blantyre.

Through his Joseph Kamwendo Foundation, the skillful midfielder donated various items like sugar, squash and soap.

Kamwendo was escorted by former Bafana Bafana midfielder, Sibusiso Zuma and former Be Forward Wanderers team manager, Steven Madeira — who is now working with Joseph Kamwendo Foundation.

“I was informed by my colleagues at the foundation there is an orphanage in Chigumula, which keeps a lot of orphans who need assistance,” Kamwendo said.

“It pleased me and my friend Sibusiso Zuma to come and appreciate the challenges faced here and this is also one way of giving back to the community after retiring from football.“

Kamwendo said it was better to share the little that he has with the less privileged.

“God gave me a wonderful gift for football that sent me to play in different countries around the world like Denmark, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

“And l feel it is time to share some of the blessings to the needy through the Joseph Kamwendo Foundation,” he said.

He urged the corporate world and Malawians to take a leading role in helping the less privileged, especially those that lost both their parents.

Founder of Jacaranda School for Orphans, Marie da Silva said she was delighted with Joseph Kamwendo’s gesture, describing it as a timely donation.

“We have about 428 orphans at this school and for me alone to feed them, buy them items like soap, is not easy.

“Previously, we used to rely on Candlex Limited to provide soap to the children but they stopped.

“The coming in of Kamwendo with soap will change lives of these children,” said Da Silva, who asked other well-wishers to emulate Kamwendo’s gesture.