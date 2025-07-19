Jordan Sauti brings September 16 presidential candidates to 19

* He joins including incumbent, Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) former Presidents, Arthur Peter Mutharika DPP and Joyce Banda (PP)

By Duncan Mlanjira

Jordan Sauti representing the Patriotic Citizens Party (PCP) collected his nomination paper for September 16 presidential election at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) — bringing the total number to 19, including incumbent, Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The others are former Presidents, Arthur Peter Mutharika representing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Joyce Banda (People’s Party-PP) and current Vice-President, Michael Bizwick Usi — who presented his on Monday representing Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu Party Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu Party.

Other party representatives are Kondwani Nankhumwa (People’s Development Party-PDP); Atupele Austin Muluzi (United Democratic Front-UDF); Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo (National Development Party-NDP); Dalitso Kabambe (UTM); Kamuzu Walter Chibambo (People’s Transformation Party-Petra); David Mbewe (Liberation for Economic Freedom Party-LEFP); Cassim Chilumpha (Assembly for Democracy and Development-ADD); Anyamata, Atsikana, Azimayi-AAA); and Daniel Dube (National Patriotic Party-NPP).

They are five independent candidates so far — Adil James Chilungo; Akwame Bandawe; Rev. Hardwick Kaliya; Smart Swira and Cosmas Felix Chipojola.

Meanwhile, as part of its commitment to transparency, MEC held an engagement meeting with civil society organisations (CSOs) from the Central Region to provide an update on its preparedness for the General Elections.

Held at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe under the theme; ‘Building Trust and Partnership for Credible Elections: A National Dialogue for Peaceful Democratic Progress”, and MEC reports the meeting encouraged the CSOs to take an active role in promoting messages of peace and non-violence during the election period.

This was the second in a series of regional engagements, following another meeting with Northern Region CSOs held in Mzuzu on Wednesday, July 16 — to be followed by other in the Eastern and Southern regions.

At the official launch of the campaign period, MEC chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja announced that over 118 CSOs and civic & voter education (CVE) service providers have been accredited and oriented on their expected role.

Their code of conduct for uniformity in the delivery of the service has been developed as the CSOs “play a very critical role in the electoral process in the areas of civic and voter education as well as domestic election observation”.

“The Commission would like to commend the CSOs in this country for the work you have and continue to do in educating the masses about democracy and elections in particular.

“The voter registration, which was an acknowledged success, is in part attributed to the efforts. The Commission expects that you will continue with the efforts to motivate the voters to turn up in large numbers on the polling day to vote.

“For the electorate to make informed decisions, you too have a critical role of providing voters with information on what a good leader at all levels is. Here you need to provide the electorate with the clear roles of the various leadership positions.

“It is only when they are aware of the roles that they would be able to digest the campaign messages they get and be able to apportion the right people the right position on the ballot. We have no doubt you will succeed in this role.

Mtalimanja also turned to the general electorate “to critically engage with the manifestos presented to them”, stressing that “a credible manifesto should outline attainable goals with clear timelines and should reflect a deep understanding of the needs of Malawians”.

“The electorate must take the time to scrutinise these manifestos and inform their choices. Another matter of utmost concern is the Commission’s desire to assure that there is reduction in the potential marginalisation of female candidates.

“Hate speech and gender-based verbal abuse mostly impact female candidates and are unacceptable under any circumstances. Let it be made clear — such conduct will not be tolerated in this campaign.

“The Commission will strongly condemn any form of intimidation or discrimination against women participating in the electoral process. The Commission calls on all women candidates who face harassment or threats to report immediately to the Police.”

And to the political candidates, Mtalimanja emphasised that “Malawians are looking forward to an issue-based campaign [and] accordingly, candidates should endeavor to present to the electorate the substance of their manifestos and aspirations and not focus on personalised attacks, castigations and the promotion of hate speech”.

“The Electorate are weary of non-topical rhetoric, ad hominem attacks and hate speech; and, therefore, do not be surprised if people will start shunning your rallies should you continue with campaign efforts that are not focused on addressing issues that the electorate are considering to be pivotal for the future of the country.”

She stressed that MEC “will be monitoring all campaign activities to ensure compliance [and that] commissioners and members of the MEC secretariat will in some cases be physically present at your rallies and engagements with the electorate”.

“So, we notify you and the general electorate to, therefore, expect the presence of MEC at these engagements; and furthermore, that our presence does not and shall not in any way indicate the Commission is becoming political — rather it shall be consistent with our standard campaign monitoring process.”

She warned that at the closure of the official campaign period at 06h00 on September 14, MEC “will not expect anyone to continue with campaigning or any other activity that would denote a promotion of any political party or candidate as that will be violation of the law”.

“In any event, the Commission announces that any such actions that contravene provisions of the law regarding official campaigning, shall attract the appropriate action as laid out in the laws.”

Mtalimanja further said “with decades of experience in participating in elections, Malawians have matured politically and now fully appreciate the power of their vote. The electorate understand that their vote is their voice, their future, and their power to shape the destiny of the nation.

“Against this background, the official campaign period is not merely a formality — it is a defining moment for political parties and candidates to either make or break their prospects.

“Political campaigning remains a critical pillar of the democratic electoral process. It offers candidates and political parties a constitutionally protected platform to present and promote their manifestos, articulate policy positions, and engage the public on national and local development agendas.

“It is a marketplace of ideas — where candidates promote their vision, plans, and their capacity to lead on the topical issues to the citizens. Campaigns enrich the electoral process by enabling voters to make rational, better-informed choices at the ballot box.

“It is in this spirit that the Commission calls on candidates and political parties to adhere to the spirit and letter of the Code of Conduct for campaign. The Commission hereby charges you to assure a campaign environment that is grounded in dignity, respect, and civility.

“This is now the era for political campaign programmes focused on the politics of ideas, accountability, and public service. The era when campaign periods were used as a license to promote of politics of tribalism, personal attacks, harass, humiliate, slander — or to incite violence against opponents must be behind us.

“Candidates, political parties, campaign teams and the electorate at large, are notified that any party or candidate planning to engage in such outdated and undemocratic practices should take heed: such conduct not only contravenes the Code of Conduct for campaign but risks alienating voters and damaging the integrity of their campaign.

“Further more take note that the law has given MEC powers to mete out penalties for violating the code of conduct for campaign. Section 55 of the Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Act, states:

4. A political party or person who contravenes the code of conduct shall be liable to a penalty of K5,000,000 payable to the Commission;

5. Where a political party or person fails to pay a penalty imposed or, having paid the penalty continues to breach the code of conduct, the Commission may disqualify the political party or candidate from participating in the election; and

6. The Commission shall not impose the fine or disqualify a political party or candidate before giving the political party or candidate a right to be heard.

She thus emphasised that campaigns should be platforms “for promoting policies, substantive discussion of key issues that the electorate wishes to see resolved for the betterment of their lives’ aspirations and nation-building”.

“Political parties and their candidates therefore bear the responsibility to focus their campaign messages on real issues — notably issues that affect the day-to-day lives of Malawians.

“We expect that manifestos must be realistic, inclusive, and geared toward offering practical solutions to the nation’s pressing challenges. The electorate deserves substance and concrete range of choices of ideas rather that mere rhetoric and showmanship.

“The Commission would like to respectfully encourage all political players to prioritise issue-based campaigning and so doing, help to gradually steer our politics away from the confines of politics of individualism, ethnicity, and regional affiliations.

“Kindly use this campaign period as an opportunity to foster unity, promote peace, and advance constructive national development.”

She thus urged political leaders “to lead by example” as the words they use on campaign podiums, the slogans they endorse, and the tone they set during engagements with the electorate influence how their supporters behave.

“If you preach peace, your followers will act peacefully. If you provoke anger, your supporters may resort to violence. Leaders must take full responsibility for the atmosphere they create during this campaign.

“Let the 2025 General Election official campaign period be peaceful. Let it be constructive. Let it be transformative.”