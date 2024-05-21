JK Productions rebrands to Football Legends Association

* Jim Kalua as Board chairperson, Noel Lipipa as his deputy alongside a host of Malawi football legends

By Duncan Mlanjira

JK Productions, which has been managing the welfare of the country’s football legends, has officially rebranded to Football Legends Association (FLA) with the organisation’s founder Jim Kalua saying the change aligns the entity with its goals of promoting the welfare of former icons of the Beautiful Game.

According to reports circulating on social media, which has been confirmed as true, Kalua is quoted as saying the previous name had his initials and it painted a picture as if it was a personal body.

“But with the new name, everybody will understand its purpose as we open doors for more partners,” he said, adding that the body has 124 members including high-profile former Flames’s stars — such as Kinnah Phiri, Lawrence Waya, Peterkins Kaira and a host of others making the Board of Trustees.

Kalua, who is former Nyasa Big Bullets trustee, is chairperson of the Board with Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South Constituency, Noel Lipipa as vice-chairperson; Justin Saidi as treasurer general; Anthony Msendema as legal counsel with Solomon Mchawi as general secretary.

Other board members are Kinnah Phiri, Peterkins Kaira, Young Chimodzi, Gilbert Chirwa, Yasin Osman, Chancy Vinny Gondwe, Spy Msiska, Lovemore Fazili and Rashid Mtelera.

Early this month, the association, trading as JK Productions, facilitated a luncheon at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe where business mogul and philanthropist Thomson Mpinganjira — through Ekhaya Farms — honoured 17 football legends for their contributions towards the Malawi national football team, the Flames.

Mpinganjira, who is also president of Mighty Wanderers, said he decided to honour the legends as one way appreciating their contributions towards Malawi football.

Present at the glamorous function was Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Fleetwood Haiya, who pledged continued working relationship with Kalua and his leadership to improve the welfare of football legends in the country.

He had said: “The initiative by Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira to celebrate our living legends, whose exploits are part of our game’s legacy, should be wholesomely applauded,” Haiya is quoted as saying.

“In a special way let me appreciate the organization of the legends into a unit by Mr. Jim Kalua whose passion for the game and the people who served the country with loyalty and utmost dedication is unquestionable.

“To the valiant soldiers who carried out national flag with pride — even at a time when financial rewards were not at the fore — I wish to register our thanks and appreciation. We wish them good health and prosperity as they continue to inspire the game to the present generation and beyond.”

The legends that were recognised included Kinnah Phiri, Gilbert Chirwa, Peterkins Kayira, Spy Msiska, Thom Kazembe, Lawrence Waya, Chancy Gondwe, Yasin Osman, Mabvuto Lungu, Austin Nyondo, Young Chimodzi Snr, among others.

Lipipa’s contributions towards Kalua’s passion for the well being of the legends came to prominence in December 2022 at Moneymen Club in Blantyre during official final match of the Noel Lipipa Blantyre City South League — where in collaboration with Kalua they invited a team comprising former Flames legends to play a ceremonial match against a Noel Lipipa select.

During prize giving, Lipipa called on former Malawi national football team and other Super League legends to take a leading role by inspiring young footballers in the country by giving them tips that can help them become excellent soccer stars they were.

Lipipa said Malawi has got plenty of talented football players but majority of them stop playing while they are still young due to lack of motivation and counseling from former players, who are supposed to be their role models.

The legends squad were thus encouraged to inspire the present generation of players to be as formidable as they were such that they continue playing social football.

The players who made up the JK Legends included Young Chimodzi, Gilbert Chirwa, Lawrence Waya, Peterkins Kayira, Joseph Kamwendo, Andrew Chikhosi, Francis Songo, Leo Mpulula, Chancy Gondwe, Lucky Malata drawn from the Northern, Central as well as Southern Region.

Lipipa said time has come for the former Flames stars to take a step and start utilizing their profiles to inspire the youths, who are playing in both rural and urban areas in order to produce more players for the local clubs as well as the national team.

“If these legends come in and start grooming these lads and mentor them, the majority of them can start believing in themselves and become reliable footballers.

“It is my hope that the legends present today has encouraged the boys and as their Parliamentarian, I will try to keep inviting these legends annually because I want the youth learn more.

“The majority of them have potential of playing professional football and this falls under my promises in as far as youth empowerment is concerned — because apart from sporting activities I have also introduced driving school, tailoring school and many more skills,” Lipipa said.

Thus the Football Legends Association aims to make is self-reliant since it is a registered program and will be having fundraising activities, whose proceeds will be assisting in every activity.