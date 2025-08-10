Jenda United register first win in NBS Bank NDL as Red Lions extend lead of log table

* They have beaten 6th-placed Chintheche United 2-1; Red Lions beat Mitundu Baptist 2-0 through Royal Bokosi’s brace while FOMO FC have beaten Baka City

By Duncan Mlanjira

Bottom of the table Jenda United have beaten 6th-placed Chintheche United 2-1 to register their first win of the inaugural season of the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) played at Kasungu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Red Lions extended their lead of log table at Balaka Stadium by beating Mitundu Baptist 2-0 through Royal Bokosi’s brace while FOMO FC have beaten Baka City at Mpira Stadium — Chilumba Barracks triumphed 1-0 against hosts Bangwe All Stars at Mpira Stadium.

Enjoying home advantage, Jenda United scored first in the 6th minute through Chisomo Nyirenda before Robin Chioko equalised for Chintheche United in the 30th to go for the break at 1-1.

Jenda’s Chisomo Nyirenda then scored what proved as the match winner in the 78th for the team to celebrate their first win in the league, earning the only three points they now have from 10 matches on nine losses, scoring five goals and conceding 21.

At Balaka Stadium, Mitundu Baptist played with 10 men from the 78th minute after goalkeeper, Dyson Gama, received a straight red card for raising his arm and slapping Red Lions’ striker Dan Nyambose outside the penalty area — after damage had already been done following Royal Bokosi’s brace in the 45th and 53rd.

The Lions of Zomba amassed 22 points and extended their lead with three points ahead of Namitete Zitha, who temporarily displaced Mitundu Baptist from the second spot on log table after drawing 1-1 with hosts Ntaja United at Balaka Stadium on Saturday.

Now they are confirmed as runners-up with 19 points ahead of the final first round matches while Mitundu are 3rd with 18 points.

At Mulanje Park, hosts FOMO FC took the lead in the 24th through Chitsanzo Saidi before Baka City’s Ngesa Mwafulirwa scored an own goal in the 38th — to go for the break at 2-0.

Six minutes into the second half, Chitsanzo Saidi scored his brace to increase the lead which they jealously guarded all the way into four minutes of time added — for FOMO to move to 5th and displacing Baka City but sharing on 15 points.

At Mpira Stadium, the lone winning goal for Chilumba Barracks was scored from the penalty spot in the 35th minute Bangwe All Stars’ goalkeeper, Stevie Bwanali brought down Matorino Clement in the box.

This is Chilumba’s second win in 10 games of four draws and four losses, amassing 10 points — sharing with Mchinji Villa but remain on 11th following goal difference.