JB arrives in UK to represent Chakwera at Queeen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday

Dr. Bisika welcoming the former President, Dr. Joyce Banda

* She will be accompanied by Gospel Kazako, Minister of Information and Digitisation

* and Dr. Janet Banda, SC, Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet

By Duncan Mlanjira

High Commissioner to Malawi in the United Kingdom, His Excellency Dr. Thomas Bisika was on call today, September 17, to welcome former President, Dr. Joyce Banda, who is set to represent the country’s President, Lazarus Chakwera at the funeral of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, who was also Queen of Malawi between 1964 and 1966 as Malawi was transitioning into a Republic from the British Protectorate, died on Thursday at the age of 96 having served as Queen of the United Kingdom for 70 years and 214 days.

Writing on the Facebook page, JB said she was warmly received in London by High Commissioner, Dr. Bisika and his Deputy, Justice Agnes Patemba as she prepares to join all Commowealth and other world leaders to honor the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Dr. Bisika described today as a “blessed day” when he, his wife and the Deputy High Commissioner, Justice Patemba “had the honour to welcome H.E. Dr Joyce Banda”, saying: “She will be accompanied by Hon. Gospel Kazako, Minister of Information and Digitisation, and Dr. Janet Banda, SC, Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet.”

In her eulogy that she posted on her Facebook page soon after the announcement of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 9, JB wrote: “In 2012, I was invited to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government summit in UK. I was meeting Queen Elizabeth II personally for the first time.

“Those of us who grew up in the 50s found the Queen intriguing. Her photos were hanging in some of our homes like we hang Presidents’ portraits now. The idea of ever meeting her was the wildest dream.

“I had been informed that when you meet the Queen, you courtesy way down. Initially I tried to be proper and really did courtesy. I went about mingling with fellow leaders when I saw her approach again while I was with President Sata of Zambia as can be seen in one of the photos.

“We were always told that the Queen has many rules and that she cannot just engage in a conversation with anybody. I, therefore, will never forget my surprise when she asked me a personal question! First, I did not know she knew who I was and secondly, I did not know she had followed the strange events surrounding the transition of April 5-7th April 2012 before I ascended to the presidency.

“I had just assumed office and I was pleased to discover that she was human like all of us. A wonderful woman and a great listener as will be seen when I was at last relaxed talking to her ndimanja omwe as is seen in one of the photos.

“Yesterday, saddened about the passing of this great woman my thoughts went back to that day in 2012. I will always cherish that encounter because that is the day I grew to love and respect her even more — a childhood dream come true.

“There are many who are trying to downplay her legacy. But for me, I will celebrate her because she became Queen in 1952 when most countries were colonies and it was during her reign that all countries of Africa gained independence.

She was also instrumental in building the Commonwealth and holding it together. I celebrate you, Your Majesty. May her soul rest in peace,” she said.

To which several people liked and describing the photographs as of “the great women in one picture while Zainah Khainza Liwanda responded: “Two great women of our time. May Her Majesty’s soul rest in peace.

Andikuza Litete followed with: “The Queen’s legacy will continue to live on in her good works. May her soul rest in peace.

Kel Vin loved JB’s eulogy and her reminisce of her meeting with the Queen, saying: “Most British want to meet the Queen but cannot do that. I thought it’s only Kamuzu who met the Queen but I am glad that you met her and the Queen herself knew who you were. Proud to be a follower of you, Madam.

June Lutwama described JB”s posts as “so intriguing madam” and that her eulogy on the Queen was “powerful stuff — especially your observation that many nations got their Independence during her reign”.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s children — King Charles, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward — arrived at Westminster Hall on Saturday to hold vigil in front of their mother’s coffin.



A report by abcNews said members of the public remained in line and silently filed past the Queen’s children as other members of the royal family — including Camilla, the Queen Consort, and grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth — watched.