Jay Jay Okocha among African Legends in exhibition match ahead of CAF extraordinary general assembly

The great African Legend Jay Jay Okocha

* Including four-time CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) winner Ahmed Hassan from Egypt

* The game is to further unite all the stakeholders together, bringing out their competitive spirit on the field of play

* FIFA president Gianni Infantino is expected to be present at the game along with other high profile football stakeholders

* Malawi is represented there by FAM president Fleetwood Haiya for the Assembly to be held in Cairo on Wednesday, March 12

Maravi Express

Former Nigeriaan football superstar, Jay Jay Okocha is among African Legends in an exhibition match against the continent’s football administrators to be played today, March 10, in Cairo as a precursor to the 14th CAF extraordinary general assembly.

The exhibition match, which has become a mainstay activity at CAF events, is a celebration of African football and an opportunity to showcase football skills beyond the boardroom for the game’s stakeholders.

Considered as a perfect platform to kickoff the week’s extraordinary general assembly, it will feature stars of the past, including four-time CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) winner Ahmed Hassan from Egypt while Jay Jay Okocha won it with the Super Eagles in 1994.

CAFonline reports that with the CAF Zonal Union meetings taking place during the day, the game is expected to further unite all the stakeholders together, bringing out their competitive spirit on the field of play.

The fixture, to be staged at the Egyptian Football Association’s Technical Centre, will feature presidents from a number of CAF Member Associations.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is expected to be present at the game while Malawi is represented there by FAM president Fleetwood Haiya for the Assembly to be held in Cairo on Wednesday, March 12.

Starting at 08h00 GMT and to be broadcast live on CAF TV, the Assembly will he held at Marriott Mena House overlooking the magnificent Great Pyramids of Giza — one of the seven wonders of the ancient world.

Meanwhile, Haiya reports on his Facebook page that he got “a very warm welcome”, from Egypt Football Association (EFA) president, Hany Abu Rida in Cairo ahead of the extraordinary general assembly.

“Our journey to transform the game requires active engagement with various stakeholders including other FAs where we continue to tap from their expertise and experience on diverse administrative and operational issues,” Haiya said.

Prior to the assembly, several CAF engagements will take place, such as the CAF Zonal Unions meetings today chaired by CAF president, Patrice Motsepe — followed by CAF executive committee meeting tomorrow to discuss progress and the future of African football.

The full extraordinary general assembly will be on Wednesday morning and to be concluded with an official press conference in the afternoon by CAF president, Motsepe.—Content by CAFonline; edited by Maravi Express