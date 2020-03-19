Jappie Mhango back as Minister of Health as head of special committee on Coronavirus

By Duncan Mlanjira

Member of Parliament Jappie Mhango has been retained as Minister of Health and Population, a position which he had as head of the special cabinet committee on Coronavirus that President Arthur Peter Mutharika set before he dissolved the Cabinet last week.

In exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 94 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, President Mutharika has appointed a new Cabinet with effect from 16th March, 2020.

This means that the Special Cabinet Committee to be chaired by Mhango has Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events, Everton Herbert Chimulirenji as well as Joseph Mwanamvekha as Finance, Economic Planning and Development.

In it is Minister of Education, Science and Technology retained by William Susuwele-Banda; Nicholas Dausi, retained as Minister of Homeland Security; Ibrahim Salim Bagus, retained as Industry, Trade and Tourism.

The others are Kondwani Nankhumwa, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Francis Kasaila, Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development and Deputy Minister of Defence, Chipiliro Mpinganjira.

The objective of setting up the Special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus threat is to assess the impact of the COVID-19 and oversee a Cross-Government response to the threat posed by the COVID-19, says the statement.

Malawi’s Ministry of Health and Population told the media last month that people should not panic on Coronavirus as government is doing everything to ensure the country is spared from the viral infection.

During a media orientation in Blantyre, Malawi Ministry of Health spokesperson, Joshua Malango has said government was working with various stakeholders to make the country a safer place.

He said the joint operation involves Centre for Disease Control and other ministries to make sure Coronavirus doesn’t reach Malawi and urged the public not to panic as “everything is under control.” Malango said.

A report filed by Malawi News Agency quotes Malango as urging the media to report accurately and responsibly on the same so that the public is fed with reliable information, especially on how the virus is spread.

Malawi has very close links with Chinese nationals who are found at every corner of the urban cities where they do various businesses.

The new Cabinet has the President Mutharika, Minister of Defence, Commander-In-Chief of the Malawi Defence Force; Chimwemwe Chipungu, as deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security: Bright Msaka, S.C. As Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and Ralph Jooma as Minister of Transport and Public Infrastructure.

Charles Mchacha is Minister of Irrigation and Water Development; Benson Malunga Phiri is Minister of Local Government and Rural Development while Kamlepo Kalua is Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

Mary Thom Navicha maintains her portfolio as Minister of Gender, Child Development and Community Development; Symon Vuwa Kaunda, as Minister of Environment, Tourism and Wildlife while UDF MP Lilian Patel, is Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation.

Mary Clara Makungwa is Minister of Population Planning and Social Welfare while Francis Phiso maintains the post of Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.

Nicholas Dausi is still Minister of Homeland Security as well as Mark Michael Botomani as Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology.

UDF member Atupele Muluzi is Minister of Energy while former National Assembly Speaker Henry Chimunthu Banda is Minister of Natural Resources and Mining and Clement Chiwaya is Minister of Persons with Disability and the Elderly.

Deputy ministers are Esther Majaza, Ministry of Irrigation and Water Development; Grezelder Jeffrey, Local Government and Rural Development; Kenneth Ndovie, Industry and Trade; Grace Kwelepeta, Gender, Child Development and Community Development; Martha Chiuluntha Ngwira, Youth, Sports and Culture; Natural Resources and Mining and Ismail Rizzq Mkumba, Education, Science and Technology.