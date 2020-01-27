Jacaranda’s Mr. Luc’s Library primary school project to open its 17th at St. Pius in Soche Township

By Duncan Mlanjira

Jacaranda School for Orphans, under Mr. Luc’s Library project will on Tuesday officially launch its 17th provision of a library to primary schools and the public’s at St. Pius Primary School in Soche Township, Blantyre.

The Jacaranda Outreach program of public libraries and school libraries has so far reached out to over 41,000 children in Blantyre.

St. Pius Primary School joins others such as Chigumula, Misesa, HHI, Kapeni, Bangwe Catholic, Nkolokoti, Makata, St. Maria Goretti, Limbe Primary and Kanjedza.

The other Mr Luc’s Library community project are ar Patsogolo Education Center (for special needs children); Queen Elizabeth Hospital Paediatric Ward; Chemboma Village in Chigumula (at the entrance to Jacaranda School for Orphans; at Trade Fair Grounds in Blantyre (Stand 82); at Jacaranda Cultural Center (Blantyre, Top Mandala) and at Wandikweza Health Center (Dowa).

The project is named after Jacaranda’s Executive Director, Luc Deschamps, who said teachers and students from Shanghai American School will the guests of honour.

Mr Luc’s Library will offer hundreds of reading books, both for academic and entertainment, to the learners of St. Pius Primary School.

Deschamps said Jacaranda School for Orphans restored a vacant room at the school, painted it, decorated it and provided shelves, tables, chairs and reading books that were sorted out according to the reading levels of the children.

“We are working on opening other school libraries of this kind in Blantyre and beyond, with the intent of fostering a reading culture among children in our country,” said Deschamps, who is also the French Embassy attaché to Malawi.

Jacaranda Foundation, which operates free primary and secondary schools for over 400 orphaned learners in Newlands, Chigumula.

On the 17th of this month, two of Jacaranda’s 2017 Malawi School’s Certificate of Education (MSCE) graduates, flew out to the USA for a semester Accelerator Program at Watson Institute in Boulder, Colorado where they are expected to develop social entrepreneurship skills.

Clement Kammwamba and Reuben Salima flew out to the US on an incredible opportunity of high quality international education where they will learn skills that they will be using on their return to Malawi.

The two said their dream is to develop youth environment centre at their base in Chigumula where their fellow youth will be learning skills in IT, entrepreneurship, art and more.

At Watson Institute, they are expected to also make connections with fellow international students and with world class leaders and entrepreneurs who will conduct master classes.